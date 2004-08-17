How to Choose the Best Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken

Don't be turned off by those orange heating lamps—rotisserie chickens can be flavorful, juicy, and make getting dinner on the table even easier.

Rotisserie chickens definitely make it easy to get dinner on the table fast on the busiest of nights—you can serve it as is with a few sides, or shred it and add it to an array of recipes.

Make sure you know how to choose the best rotisserie chicken—and how to get the most out of every morsel you get.

What to look for when you're buying rotisserie chicken

Size and plumpness: Larger birds are older and therefore more muscular (and flavorful). A round, plump chicken is usually a juicy one. If the skin is shriveled and looks dry, the meat probably is, too.

If you're buying a rotisserie chicken, the rotisserie should be providing steady heat to guard against spoilage. Organic or free range: Organic, free-range chicken will always taste more like you made it at home.

How long is rotisserie chicken good for?

Rotisserie chickens are kept under heat lamps at the grocery store, but if you won't be serving it right away, it can chill it in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Can you freeze rotisserie chicken?

If you can't finish the whole rotisserie chicken in a few days, you can always freeze the rest—it can stay fresh in your freezer for up to five months.

How to reheat rotisserie chicken

You can always shred cold chicken and warm it within a recipe (such as this Southwestern chicken soup). If you want to reheat the whole rotisserie chicken, you can cover it with foil and heat it in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

You can also microwave the whole chicken for five minutes, then check until it reaches 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.

What to make with rotisserie chicken