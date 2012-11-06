6 Delicious Chocolate Bars, Boxes, and Gifts

UNREAL41 Candy Coated Chocolates

getunreal.com

Made without artificial dyes, these tasty disks get their beautiful, muted coloring from natural sources like beet juice, turmeric, and purple cabbage.

To buy: $1.25 for a 1.5-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Featured November 2012

Chuao Chocolatier Potato Chip Bar

chuaochocolatier.com

Crispy kettle-cooked potato chips and rich Venezuelan chocolate come together perfectly in a salty-sweet delight.

To buy: $6 for a 2.8-ounce bar, chuaochocolatier.com.

Theo ECI Vanilla Nib Bar

theochocolate.com

Flavorful cocoa nibs (partially ground cocoa beans) add extra crunch and depth to a dark, slightly fruity bar. Bonus: A portion of the proceeds go to support cocoa farmers in Eastern Congo.

To buy: $5 for a 3-ounce bar, at theochocolate.com.

John Kelly 8-Piece Gift Box

johnkellychocolates.com

More like slabs of chocolate-dipped fudge than truffles, these supersize bonbons (2 ounces each!) come in eight addictive flavors, including caramel, walnut, and sea salt.

To buy: $31 for an 8-piece box, johnkellychocolates.com.

Moo Chocolate Milk Chocolate With Graham Cracker Bar

moochocolates.com

Who needs milk and cookies? Made with hefty chunks of graham crackers and smooth milk chocolate, this charming pick raises the bar on kid-friendly desserts.

To buy: $4 for a 2.75-ounce bar, at specialty and natural food stores.

Marich Chocolate Toffee Pistachios

marich.com

A brilliant change of pace from the ho-hum peanut morsel: Picture fresh-roasted pistachios dipped in a crunchy toffee shell, and then finished with a cloak of velvety milk chocolate.

To buy: $5 for a 4.5-ounce bag, marich.com.


