Cheese to Please Every Palate

A French favorite, ultra-creamy Fromager d’Affinois is commonly mistaken for Brie because of its white rind and soft filling. The difference? This decadent double-cream has a sweeter flavor and richer, silkier texture. Try it with a Pinot Noir or Tempranillo. (To find the perfect wine to pair with your dinner, see the Food and Wine Pairing Guide.)



To buy: $16 to $18 for one pound, at cheese shops, select supermarkets, and murrayscheese.com.