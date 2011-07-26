Named for the fuzzy brown national bird of New Zealand, kiwis are packed with nutrients, such as vitamins C and E, and potassium. They also contain fiber and the phytonutrient lutein, which can help protect the eyes against macular degeneration and cataracts. Slice or scoop out the emerald green flesh for a tangy snack. Or better yet, leave on the fuzzy brown skin to increase your intake of fiber and vitamin C.