The Foods 5 Famous Chefs Never Leave the Grocery Store Without

1 Valerie Bertinelli

"I happen to love grocery shopping, but sometimes you just don't have time to do it,"said Valerie Bertinelli, chef, cookbook author, and the host of the Food Network's two-time Emmy Award–winning show Valerie's Home Cooking. "For busy moms or women trying to eat healthy, grocery shopping can take so much time."

To lessen the blow, Bertinelli suggests getting the entire week's meal prep out of the way in one fell swoop, if possible. "Cut all your veggies so they're ready to go," she told Real Simple. "I have glass containers in my fridge so when I'm hungry, or when I need to make dinner, everything is already there."

In addition to being prepared for weeknight dinners, it's important to Bertinelli to be prepared for drop-in guests and sudden hunger cravings. "I always have cheese and crackers on hand in case anybody just stops by," the Valerie's Home Cooking author said. "Milton's brand has these gluten-free crackers that I absolutely love."

Her final shopping cart must-have is small, but mighty. "Philly cream cheese, the chive and onion," Bertinelli added. "It goes with everything—including those crackers!"

