The Best Canned Tomatoes
Best Diced
Market Pantry
Want juicy chunks that won’t fall to pieces in soups and stews? Toss this budget-friendly pick into your cart.
To buy: 70 cents for 14.5 ounces, Target.
Best Crushed or Ground
Pastene Kitchen Ready Chunky Style Ground Peeled
Silky and rich (not watery), this smooth operator belongs in bold braises, like pot roast and brisket.
To buy: $1.70 for 28 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Whole Peeled
Whole Foods Market 365 Everyday Value Organic
These plump, tender tomatoes have a sweet, sun-ripened flavor that works with marinara and beyond. What’s more, you’ll find none of those tough stem ends.
To buy: $2 for 28 ounces, Whole Foods Market.
Best Puree
Contadina
Robust Roma-style reds and a touch of tomato paste get whizzed to a jammy thickness. Perfect for homemade pizza.
To buy: $1.80 for 29 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Low-Salt
Hunt’s Original Diced No Salt Added
Many low-salt versions are tasteless, but this heart-smart can is packed with tangy and delicious fruit.
To buy: $1.30 for 14.5 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Paste
Cento
All the concentrated flavor of a great paste in a convenient resealable tube: no mess, no waste—no-brainer!
To buy: $2.50 for 4.6 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Fire-Roasted
Muir Glen Organic Diced
Seared over an open flame, this pick has a smoky flavor that will kick up your go-to chili recipe. Hints of roasted chilies make it a winner in enchilada sauce, too.
To buy: $2 for 14.5 ounces, at supermarkets.
