Five cases of Salmonella illness may have been caused by a strain of Salmonella found in boxed cake mix.

Several flavors of Duncan Hines boxed cake mix have been recalled after being potentially linked to Salmonella illnesses in five people. Conagra Brands, the producer of Duncan Hines, voluntarily issued the recall Monday after a positive finding of Salmonella in a sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) are currently investigating the cause of the outbreak, which has not definitively been linked to the Duncan Hines cake mix. Conagra Brands proactively issued the recall of the Duncan Hines Classic White variety—plus the Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden, Duncan Hines Signature Confetti, and Duncan Hines Classic Yellow flavors—while the investigation continues.

Several individuals with Salmonella-caused illnesses reported eating a cake mix at some point before they became ill; some may have eaten raw cake mix batter, which serves as an excellent reminder to never eat raw batter of any sort to avoid potential foodborne illnesses.

Duncan Hines cake mixes with Best If Used By Dates in March 2019 are included in the recall; flavors other than those listed above and other Conagra Brand products are not included. See affected Product UPC codes on the Conagra Brands website. If you have purchased an affected Duncan Hines cake mix variety, do not consume it and return it to the store where it was purchased immediately.

Symptoms of people infected with Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Symptoms typically develop within 12 to 72 hours after eating Salmonella-contaminated foods. While the FDA continues its investigation—which includes inspection at the Conagra Brands­–owned manufacturing facility that produced the Duncan Hines cake mixes—consider making cakes from scratch; this cake recipe makes it simple.