These Insulated Grocery Bags Keep Frozen Food, Meat, and Produce Cold (and Safe) From Car to Fridge
By now, you've probably made the switch to reusable grocery bags due to several city and state bans or taxes on single-use plastic and paper bags. These reusable bags are not only eco-friendly, but they're also durable and tend to fit more grocery items than single-use options. But if you're worried about your perishable items going bad as you travel, consider getting reusable insulated grocery bags that'll keep your food cold while you're on the go.
The Bodaon Insulated Grocery Bags are designed to keep food cold whether you're traveling back home from the grocery store or heading to the beach for a picnic. Not only does the insulated lining maintain cold temperatures, but it also works well for traveling with hot foods, too. It comes in a set of two large, heavy-duty bags with strong handles that hold up to 25 pounds. Each bag has a zipper closure to lock-in temperatures, too, and they're tall enough to fit a bottle of wine. They stand upright for easy packing, and they're foldable to store when you're done using them.
The bags have over 3,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who are big fans because they're durable, roomy, and temperature-regulating. Many reviewers who drive for takeout or grocery delivery services use these bags to protect and keep their customers' food hot or cold while in transit.
One shopper wrote, "They are very sturdy. The thick handles make them easy to carry and they are extremely lightweight. I am ordering more just for my regular groceries. They are very quick to pack and unload and am stunned at how much they hold. Plus, they stay open while you are packing your groceries into them so it moves so much quicker."
"I had been using two coolers to keep my frozen stuff while driving home from the market, but it was difficult to fit everything inside. Hard shell coolers have no flexibility," another reviewer said. "These two bags expand in all the right places, hold an enormous amount of frozen and refrigerated items, and have handy handles. They keep stuff cold."
Keep your food safe and secure during that trip from the store to your home with these $16 insulated grocery bags on Amazon.