These Insulated Grocery Bags Keep Frozen Food, Meat, and Produce Cold (and Safe) From Car to Fridge

The Bodaon Insulated Grocery Bags are designed to keep food cold whether you're traveling back home from the grocery store or heading to the beach for a picnic. Not only does the insulated lining maintain cold temperatures, but it also works well for traveling with hot foods, too. It comes in a set of two large, heavy-duty bags with strong handles that hold up to 25 pounds. Each bag has a zipper closure to lock-in temperatures, too, and they're tall enough to fit a bottle of wine. They stand upright for easy packing, and they're foldable to store when you're done using them.