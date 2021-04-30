The 9 Best Vegan Meal Delivery Brands for Every Cooking Level

Sunbasket has strong company values, such as focusing on organic ingredients, using recyclable or compostable packaging, and donating food to programs like Second Harvest Food Bank and Farmers Against Hunger. When it comes to its meal plans, Sunbasket provides a variety of options to suit different lifestyles and dietary needs, including meal kits and ready-to-eat meals. The vegetarian plan has meals for all plant-based eaters, and you can make the plan vegan by specifying your meal preferences as “avoid dairy.” Not just limited to plant-based meals: The meal plans are so customizable that you can uncheck boxes like “avoid beef” in the vegetarian plan to order meals for non-vegan family members, too. Main courses include options like sweet and sour tofu and seared romaine salad topped with chickpeas, and all meals are given stamps of approval by in-house dietitians.