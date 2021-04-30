The 9 Best Vegan Meal Delivery Brands for Every Cooking Level
Having healthy meals delivered to your home is a smart investment for many reasons: You can skip the grocery store, reduce meal prep time (and kitchen messes), and enjoy dishes that nourish your body without sacrificing flavor. More importantly, meal delivery services offer delicious foods for all types of eaters. Whether you follow a vegan lifestyle or simply enjoy plant-based meals, there are a variety of vegan meal kits to upgrade your weekly menu.
What Is the Best Vegan Meal Delivery Service?
When it comes to choosing the best vegan delivery service, consider your budget, number of servings, cooking level, and dietary needs. Also, take into account how much time you want (or don't want) to spend preparing the meals.
If your main goal is to make a meal as quickly as possible, plenty of brands deliver pre-made meals that only require a few minutes of cook time. It's important to note that these mess-free meals usually provide just enough food for one person. Seasoned at-home chefs, families, and couples might instead reach for weekly meal subscription boxes, featuring perfectly portioned ingredients that create satisfying meals for multiple people in about 30 minutes.
Like vegan restaurants, each meal delivery service puts their own twist on plant-based dishes. Love to explore new flavors? Sprinly offers unique ready-to-eat meals like sesame-crusted tofu and lentil bolognese pasta. Want to support Black-owned businesses? Boycemode has weekly subscriptions that feature nutrient-packed meals, such as creamy chickpea curry and stir-fried tempeh with vegetables. Bonus: Many brands use organic ingredients and provide gluten-free, nut-free, and low-sodium options to meet dietary needs.
Are Vegan Meal Kits Worth It?
Meal kits are designed to make your life easier. They offer a simple, healthier alternative to takeout on busy days and can reduce your weekly expenses with fewer trips to restaurants. Simply put, vegan meal kits can save you time and money. They're also customizable. Want to skip a meal kit delivery or two when you're on vacation? You definitely can—just remember to check the brand's deadline so you don't receive unwanted boxes or charges to your card.
Here are the best vegan meal delivery services of 2021:
- Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery: Purple Carrot
- Most Sustainable Vegan Meal Delivery: Boycemode
- Best Organic Meal Delivery: Sprinly
- Best Mixed Diet Meal Delivery: Sunbasket
- Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery: Green Chef
- Best Fresh Food Delivery: Hungryroot
- Best Frozen Meal Delivery: Daily Harvest
- Best Ready-to-Eat Meals: Sakara Life
- Best High-Protein Meal Delivery: Veestro
Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery: Purple Carrot
Purple Carrot’s meal delivery service is entirely plant-based, offering dishes for vegans, vegetarians, and health-conscious eaters. You can choose from a wide selection of bowls, soups, and entrées, with each one taking between 30 and 40 minutes to cook. Dinner choices include drool-worthy meals like veggie tortas made with cauliflower walnut meat and eggplant parmesan paired with lemon basil couscous. In addition to dinner meal kits, the brand provides delivery services for breakfast, lunch, and snacks. These categories don’t have as many options as the dinner section, but they’re convenient for those who want to get every meal delivered straight to their doorstep.
Pricing: Purple Carrot’s two-serving meal plan has delivery options for three or four dinners a week at $12 per serving. The four-serving meal plan features two or three dinners a week at $10 per serving.
Availability: Purple Carrot delivers meals across the United States, excluding Hawaii and Alaska.
Customer review: "[I've] been a vegan for about 30 years, so I'm a tough customer," Lisa Z. says. "[Purple Carrot's] meals are substantial, interesting, and flavorful. Just enough prep, as I don't want meals made FOR me."
To buy: From $72/week for dinners; purplecarrot.com
Most Sustainable Vegan Meal Delivery: Boycemode
Buying products from Black-owned businesses (along with educating yourself and donating to social justice organizations) shows your support for the Black community. Although there are many Black-owned meal delivery services available, Boycemode is one of our favorite vegan options.
Inspired by his own health journey, Sam Boyce founded his plant-based meal prep company, Boycemode, after realizing the best way to reach his health goals was through proper nutrition. Now he’s sharing his healthy-yet-delicious meals to help others become healthier versions of themselves, too. While Boycemode’s menu changes weekly, you can expect vegan meals focused on nutrition and flavor, such as Thai noodle salad with peanut sauce dressing and creamy chickpea curry with brown rice. You can customize your meal plan to receive additional meals, smoothies, or gluten-free foods. Bonus: Boycemode cares about the environment, so every meal comes in 100 percent compostable packaging.
Pricing: Boycemode's weekly vegan subscription boxes start around $13 per serving. If you want to get the full package, consider the introductory trial—on sale right now for $119 (was $195). It includes five days' worth of lunches, dinners, morning wellness drinks, meal replacement smoothies, and two daily snacks.
Availability: Delivery is available to 20 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Virginia. Boycemode delivers meals on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. If you want to subscribe, place your order by 4 p.m. ET on Fridays to receive your first meal at the beginning of the following week.
Customer feedback: "Boycemode has changed the game for me," Mark D. says. "When I made the switch to go vegan, it was hard to stay consistent with meals, and I was always spending too much money. Boycemode meals taste like I'm eating out, but it actually is a home-cooked meal."
To buy: From $75/week; boycemode.com
Best Organic Meal Delivery: Sprinly
Thanks to its ready-to-eat meals, Sprinly’s organic meal delivery service is ideal for busy people who don’t have time to cook. Just heat the vegan meals for three minutes and enjoy. Because Sprinly is a fresh food delivery service, the pre-made meals are made with top-notch ingredients and packed with flavor. To sign up, choose your meal frequency—six, 12, or 18 meals per week—then pick which dishes you want added to your delivery—like bean-packed marinara with gluten-free pasta or cashew “parmesan” and vegetable tikka masala.
Pricing: Sprinly’s weekly meal plans cost between $109 and $289 with free delivery. The ready-to-eat meals arrive on Tuesdays or Wednesdays in insulated boxes.
Availability: Sprinly ships to states on the East Coast, in the Midwest, and in the South.
Customer feedback: "So much time and detail [goes] into every meal," Stephanie V. says. "Sprinly lets me try (and show off) so many unique plant-based meals!"
To buy: From $109/week (use code VIP50OFF5 to get $50 off for five weeks); sprinly.com
Best Mixed Diet Meal Delivery: Sunbasket
Sunbasket has strong company values, such as focusing on organic ingredients, using recyclable or compostable packaging, and donating food to programs like Second Harvest Food Bank and Farmers Against Hunger. When it comes to its meal plans, Sunbasket provides a variety of options to suit different lifestyles and dietary needs, including meal kits and ready-to-eat meals. The vegetarian plan has meals for all plant-based eaters, and you can make the plan vegan by specifying your meal preferences as “avoid dairy.” Not just limited to plant-based meals: The meal plans are so customizable that you can uncheck boxes like “avoid beef” in the vegetarian plan to order meals for non-vegan family members, too. Main courses include options like sweet and sour tofu and seared romaine salad topped with chickpeas, and all meals are given stamps of approval by in-house dietitians.
Pricing: Sunbasket’s meal subscription boxes start at $9 per serving or cost between $56 and $176 per week, depending on how many meals and servings you choose. Shipping usually costs an additional $8 at checkout.
Availability: Sunbasket delivers nationwide, excluding Hawaii, Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, and some areas of New Mexico.
Customer feedback: “I recently switched to a vegan lifestyle and had difficulty finding a meal plan delivery service that met my dietary needs,” Kay M. says. “Sunbasket offers a few different vegan options to [choose] from each week. My boyfriend is not vegan and still loves to eat meat. I love how Sunbasket allows me to change a vegan meal out for a meat meal.”
To buy: From $56/week; sunbasket.com
Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery: Green Chef
Green Chef not only meets the needs of vegans but also gluten-free diets with its Plant-Powered meal kit. The menu changes every week, however, recipes for soups, salads, sandwiches, and power bowls are usually in the rotation. If your partner or family members eat differently than you, there are also Keto + Paleo and Balanced Living meal plans available. Each meal subscription box offers plans for two, four, or six people and gives you the option of receiving three or four meals per week. Green Chef meals feature pre-measured ingredients (all organic!) to whip up recipes in about 30 minutes. It’s the perfect choice for those who still want to cook without meal planning or grocery shopping.
Pricing: Green Chef’s meal kits start at $10 per serving, plus shipping costs of at least $9. Weekly deliveries start at $72, including three meals with two servings each.
Availability: Green Chef delivers to all states except for Alaska, Hawaii, and some areas of Louisiana.
Customer feedback: “My husband is on a gluten-free diet right now. Their gluten-free meals turned out amazing,” Mekia O says. “I never knew that swiss chard could actually taste good, and I never thought my kids would actually eat squash!”
To buy: From $72/week; greenchef.com
Best Fresh Food Delivery: Hungryroot
Love to cook but need help with vegan meal ideas? Hungryroot is your one-stop shop for online grocery shopping and recipes—plant-based, of course. To get started, you’re asked how many people you’re feeding, your dietary needs, your typical eating habits, and other questions to help Hungryroot create a customized grocery list and meal plan for you. Once you complete the questionnaire, the brand suggests how many servings and meals should be delivered to you each week. Want to make adjustments? You can easily add or delete servings to make a plan that works best for you. Whether you want global flavors or healthy versions of your favorite comfort foods, Hungryroot offers feel-good recipes for every craving.
Pricing: Hungryroot’s weekly deliveries start at $59 or $9 per serving, depending on your customized meal plan.
Availability: Hungryroot delivers to most zip codes across the country, but it doesn’t ship to Alaska or Hawaii.
Customer feedback: "My children and I have truly enjoyed the dishes so far, and as a working mom, this simplifies things for me when I am running low on time and energy," Christine M. says. "I care about taste in addition to healthy dishes, and these are delicious and nutritious."
To buy: From $59/delivery; hungryroot.com
Best Frozen Meal Delivery: Daily Harvest
Don’t let the word frozen send you the wrong message: Daily Harvest’s frozen vegan meal delivery features ingredients that are harvested at peak-season ripeness. Plus, most meals are made entirely from organic ingredients without any dairy, gluten, or artificial fillers. The healthy meal delivery service offers two weekly plans with nine or 14 food items per box as well as a 24-item plan that can be delivered either weekly or monthly. No matter which plan you choose, each one lets you pick what food items you want included in the box. Daily Harvest provides vegan meals and snacks you can eat at any time of the day, including smoothies, flatbreads, and oat bowls. Between chocolate blueberry smoothies and spinach and artichoke flatbreads, these meals simultaneously fuel your body and satisfy your tastebuds.
Pricing: Each food item available on Daily Harvest costs between $6 and $9, which means meal subscription boxes start at $54 and go up to $216. You can pause your subscription at any time.
Availability: Daily Harvest ships almost everywhere in the United States, but you can check to make sure it delivers to your specific zip code on its website.
Customer feedback: “I've been eating frozen (vegan) food for years, and sometimes I go out to eat. Daily Harvest's food is some of the best food I've had,” Adrian says. “Its meals are created with just the right combination of high-quality ingredients.”
To buy: From $54/week; dailyharvest.com
Best Ready-to-Eat Meals: Sakara Life
Sakara Life’s ready-to-eat meals are created in line with the company’s nine pillars of nutrition, including plant protein, eat the rainbow, and good fats. Not only are these meals packed with nutrients, they are also aesthetically pleasing. With a rotating weekly menu, the brand offers photogenic dishes like protein waffles and veggie satay bowls that are often garnished with flower petals. In addition to Instagram-worthy meals, Sakara Life features supplements and teas to help support digestion and overall health. There are three meal plans to choose from—including the Signature, Detox, and Brides programs—with each one providing weekly meal kits containing breakfast, lunch, and dinner. All the meals are plant-based, but the company does occasionally use honey and bee pollen in its recipes.
Pricing: Sakara Life’s weekly Signature Program costs between $109 and $420.
Availability: Sakara ships to every state in the United States except for Alaska and Hawaii.
Customer feedback: "I love Sakara for so many reasons! I've been getting delivery for four years now," Lily A. says. "It is my go-to for healthy, clean eating—it's delicious and easy for a mom on the go!"
To buy: From $109/week for the Signature Program; sakara.com
Best High-Protein Meal Delivery: Veestro
All of Veestro's ready-to-eat meals are made without meat, dairy, eggs, and honey and only take five minutes to heat up. The vegan meal delivery service features breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so you don't have to do any additional grocery shopping. For lunch and dinner, you can feast on savory entrées like portobello steak dinner, and for breakfast, you can get sweet dishes like oatmeal breakfast pie.
The brand offers a customizable meal delivery service, the a la carte plan, which consists of 10, 20, or 30 meals per week. More than just plant-based meal options, the a la carte plan lets you choose dishes that meet your dietary preferences—including high-protein meal delivery. Because vegan diets exclude animal proteins like meat and eggs, it's important to eat meals with healthy plant-based protein sources like beans, lentils, and nuts. Luckily, Veestro's high-protein meal plan provides dinner options that contain between 14 and 37 grams of protein, with some of the top-rated dishes being vegan crab cakes and farro ragout.
Pricing: Veestro's a la carte plan costs about $10 to $11 per meal or between $111 and $281 per week.
Availability: Veestro delivers almost everywhere in the United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.
Customer feedback: "The Starter Pack is delicious. I really love the food," Dorothy B. says. "Easy to prepare and very flavorful. I look forward to eating every meal."
To buy: From $111/week; veestro.com