The Best Trader Joe’s Goodies to Stock Up on This Summer, Straight From TJ Employees
Spoiler: Cold-pressed watermelon juice, chile-lime mayo, and dill pickle popcorn ahead.
According to Trader Joe's most recent Fearless Flyer monthly newsletter, the beloved grocer's expert buyers have hand-picked a lineup of, in their humble opinion, the best TJ snacks, mains, drinks, and dips to get your hands on as we head into the warmer months. It's no surprise that summer-ready items—fit for a backyard BBQ, outdoor potluck, and poolside sipping—have easily made the list. Oh, and pickles—lots and lots of pickles—from spicy kosher dills, to infused mustards and hummus, briny potato chips, and popcorn (you heard that right!), and tons more.
We know what Trader Joe's customers can't stop buying, now check out our curated list of Trader Joe's employees' top recommendations right now. From classic summer desserts to crispy, crunchy, flavor-packed snacks, here's what to grab before it's gone. (Remember, supplies are limited and may vary based on your Trader Joe's location.)
Related Items
Supper and Sides
- Carne Asada Autentica (West Coast stores; East, Midwest, and Southeast stores)
- BBQ Pulled Chicken
- Branzino European Seabass Fillets
- Large Argentinian Red Shrimp
- Greek Chickpeas with Parsley & Cumin
- Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit
- Spicy Mexican-Style Riced Cauliflower
- Veggie Kabobs
- Sweet Corn, Burrata, & Basil Ravioli