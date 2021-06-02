The Best Trader Joe’s Goodies to Stock Up on This Summer, Straight From TJ Employees

According to Trader Joe's most recent Fearless Flyer monthly newsletter, the beloved grocer's expert buyers have hand-picked a lineup of, in their humble opinion, the best TJ snacks, mains, drinks, and dips to get your hands on as we head into the warmer months. It's no surprise that summer-ready items—fit for a backyard BBQ, outdoor potluck, and poolside sipping—have easily made the list. Oh, and pickles—lots and lots of pickles—from spicy kosher dills, to infused mustards and hummus, briny potato chips, and popcorn (you heard that right!), and tons more.