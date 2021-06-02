The Best Trader Joe’s Goodies to Stock Up on This Summer, Straight From TJ Employees

Spoiler: Cold-pressed watermelon juice, chile-lime mayo, and dill pickle popcorn ahead.

By Maggie Seaver
June 02, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: @traderjoes/instagram

According to Trader Joe's most recent Fearless Flyer monthly newsletter, the beloved grocer's expert buyers have hand-picked a lineup of, in their humble opinion, the best TJ snacks, mains, drinks, and dips to get your hands on as we head into the warmer months. It's no surprise that summer-ready items—fit for a backyard BBQ, outdoor potluck, and poolside sipping—have easily made the list. Oh, and pickles—lots and lots of pickles—from spicy kosher dills, to infused mustards and hummus, briny potato chips, and popcorn (you heard that right!), and tons more.

We know what Trader Joe's customers can't stop buying, now check out our curated list of Trader Joe's employees' top recommendations right now. From classic summer desserts to crispy, crunchy, flavor-packed snacks, here's what to grab before it's gone. (Remember, supplies are limited and may vary based on your Trader Joe's location.)

RELATED: You're Not Imagining It—Here's Why Trader Joe's Plant-Based Products Taste So Much Better Than They Used To 

Snacks and Starters

Spreads, Dips, Condiments

RELATED: 7 Best Trader Joe's Condiments

Supper and Sides

Sweets

Sips

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com