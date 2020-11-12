8 Bite-Sized Trader Joe’s Appetizers That Are Perfect for Safe Holiday Hosting

I don’t know about you, but hors d'oeuvres and small bites are my favorite part of any holiday gathering. And while I usually love to make a big charcuterie board and savory dips, enjoying “communal” appetizers isn’t very wise this year. The good news is, Trader Joe’s has endless options that are easy to grab and devour without everyone getting their paws all over them. From classic finger foods like pigs in a blanket and mac & cheese balls, to vegetarian options like crispy wontons and French onion soup bites, Trader Joe’s (as always) has something for everyone.