The Best Tortilla Chips

By Lindsay Funston
Updated August 29, 2014

Six crunchy, tasty dippers that can stand up to your favorite salsa.
Yellow Corn



Garden of Eatin’ Yellow Corn Chips

“Like the chips in a taqueria, these have an authentic corn taste,” exclaimed a tester. “They’re sturdy enough to get a nice hold on guacamole without compromising crunchiness.”

To buy: $3.50 for 9 ounces.

White Corn



Tostitos Crispy Rounds

“These thin, almost flaky chips have a delicate corn flavor that’s great on its own,” one staffer said. “You don’t even need the dip.” Their flat, round shape is perfect for nachos.

To buy: $4 for 13 ounces.

Multigrain



Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Tortilla Chips

“I’d pair these with a dense dip, like hummus,” said a fan of the thicker-than-average wedges flecked with bits of flax, sesame, and sunflower seeds.

To buy: $5 for 12 ounces.

Blue Corn



Green Mountain Gringo Organic Blue Corn Strips

“The long, rectangular shape allows you to easily scoop up salsa from the jar,” noted a panelist. “And I love the mild, earthy flavor and touch of salt.”

To buy: $3 for 8 ounces.

By Lindsay Funston