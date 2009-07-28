The Best Tortilla Chips
Yellow Corn
Garden of Eatin’ Yellow Corn Chips
“Like the chips in a taqueria, these have an authentic corn taste,” exclaimed a tester. “They’re sturdy enough to get a nice hold on guacamole without compromising crunchiness.”
To buy: $3.50 for 9 ounces.
White Corn
Tostitos Crispy Rounds
“These thin, almost flaky chips have a delicate corn flavor that’s great on its own,” one staffer said. “You don’t even need the dip.” Their flat, round shape is perfect for nachos.
To buy: $4 for 13 ounces.
Multigrain
Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Tortilla Chips
“I’d pair these with a dense dip, like hummus,” said a fan of the thicker-than-average wedges flecked with bits of flax, sesame, and sunflower seeds.
To buy: $5 for 12 ounces.
Blue Corn
Green Mountain Gringo Organic Blue Corn Strips
“The long, rectangular shape allows you to easily scoop up salsa from the jar,” noted a panelist. “And I love the mild, earthy flavor and touch of salt.”
To buy: $3 for 8 ounces.