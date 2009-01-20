The Best Thanksgiving Shortcuts
Best Stuffing Mix
Trader Joe’s Cornbread Stuffing Mix
“It’s just moist enough,” said a fan of this fluffy, fine-crumb version with a mild corn-bread taste. “The bits of celery and onions are a nice touch.”
To buy: $4 for 12.4 ounces.
Best Poultry Seasoning
Magic Seasoning Blends Poultry Magic
“Unexpected Cajun notes and a dash of paprika give the bird a kick,” a tester noted. “It’s not too hot for Grandma, but it tingles your lips.”
To buy: $4 for 2 ounces.
Best Cranberry Sauce
Grown Right Organic Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce
The full, plump cranberries delivered the “taste and consistency of juicy, fresh fruit,” marveled one volunteer, “and it isn’t at all watery.”
To buy: $2.50 for 16 ounces.
Best Biscuits
Robinhood Free Meetinghouse Five Herb Parmesan Biscuits
These zesty, buttery, and moist biscuits wowed testers. “I can taste fresh basil, and I like the hint of cheese,” said one.
To buy: $5 for six biscuits.
Best Piecrust
Wholly Wholesome Organic Nine-Inch Pie Shells
Experienced bakers dubbed this crust “amazing―it’s super flaky and soft, with a hint of butter.” Not too sugary, it is suited to sweet or savory fillings.
To buy: $4 for two pie shells.
Best Pumpkin Puree
Farmer’s Market Organic Pumpkin
“I like that it’s thick and creamy, not runny, like the other purees I’ve used in pie fillings,” said one dessert lover. “And the amber color is gorgeous.”
To buy: $2.50 for 15 ounces.