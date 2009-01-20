The Best Thanksgiving Shortcuts

By Lygeia Grace
Updated August 29, 2014
Lisa Shin
Want to save time and eliminate stress on Turkey Day? Try preparing these make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes, which allow you to do most of the work in advance. Or consider hosting a Thanksgiving potluck this year rather than tackling all of the cooking yourself. If you’re really pinched for time, try these tasty time-savers, such as stuffing mix and pre-made pie crusts, to create dishes that only taste homemade.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Best Stuffing Mix

Lisa Shin

Trader Joe’s Cornbread Stuffing Mix

“It’s just moist enough,” said a fan of this fluffy, fine-crumb version with a mild corn-bread taste. “The bits of celery and onions are a nice touch.”

To buy: $4 for 12.4 ounces.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Best Poultry Seasoning

Lisa Shin

Magic Seasoning Blends Poultry Magic

“Unexpected Cajun notes and a dash of paprika give the bird a kick,” a tester noted. “It’s not too hot for Grandma, but it tingles your lips.”

To buy: $4 for 2 ounces.

3 of 6

Best Cranberry Sauce

Lisa Shin

Grown Right Organic Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

The full, plump cranberries delivered the “taste and consistency of juicy, fresh fruit,” marveled one volunteer, “and it isn’t at all watery.”

To buy: $2.50 for 16 ounces.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Best Biscuits

Lisa Shin

Robinhood Free Meetinghouse Five Herb Parmesan Biscuits

These zesty, buttery, and moist biscuits wowed testers. “I can taste fresh basil, and I like the hint of cheese,” said one.

To buy: $5 for six biscuits.

5 of 6

Best Piecrust

Lisa Shin

Wholly Wholesome Organic Nine-Inch Pie Shells

Experienced bakers dubbed this crust “amazing―it’s super flaky and soft, with a hint of butter.” Not too sugary, it is suited to sweet or savory fillings.

To buy: $4 for two pie shells.

6 of 6

Best Pumpkin Puree

Lisa Shin

Farmer’s Market Organic Pumpkin

“I like that it’s thick and creamy, not runny, like the other purees I’ve used in pie fillings,” said one dessert lover. “And the amber color is gorgeous.”

To buy: $2.50 for 15 ounces.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lygeia Grace