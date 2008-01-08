The Best Syrups

By Lygeia Grace
Updated September 02, 2009
Hector Manuel Sanchez
Pancakes just aren't the same without syrup. Here, Real Simple's picks.
Best Regular Pancake Syrup

Aunt Jemima Original

"Pleasantly sweet," said one tester. Many called this "a classic syrup," commenting on the light, mapley taste. "I love the consistency," said a panelist of the just-thick-enough blend.

Best Sugar-Free Pancake Syrup

Maple Grove Farms Sugar-Free Maple Flavor

This diet-friendly alternative is made with Splenda, which may account for the "intense sweetness" that struck several testers. "It has a little kick that's almost spicy," said one.

Best Grade A Maple Syrup

Highland Sugarworks Grade A Dark Amber

Pure syrup is graded by color (A is the lighter and more delicate of the two available in supermarkets). This "smooth, silky" favorite has a "smoky, toasted flavor," said a tester.

Best Grade B Maple Syrup

Coombs Family Farms Organic Grade B

The strong flavor put some off, but others found this deep, dark syrup evocative of a New England fall. "I think of cozy fires," said a fan. Added another: "Bring on the pancakes!"

