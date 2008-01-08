The Best Syrups
Best Regular Pancake Syrup
Aunt Jemima Original
"Pleasantly sweet," said one tester. Many called this "a classic syrup," commenting on the light, mapley taste. "I love the consistency," said a panelist of the just-thick-enough blend.
Best Sugar-Free Pancake Syrup
Maple Grove Farms Sugar-Free Maple Flavor
This diet-friendly alternative is made with Splenda, which may account for the "intense sweetness" that struck several testers. "It has a little kick that's almost spicy," said one.
Best Grade A Maple Syrup
Highland Sugarworks Grade A Dark Amber
Pure syrup is graded by color (A is the lighter and more delicate of the two available in supermarkets). This "smooth, silky" favorite has a "smoky, toasted flavor," said a tester.
Best Grade B Maple Syrup
Coombs Family Farms Organic Grade B
The strong flavor put some off, but others found this deep, dark syrup evocative of a New England fall. "I think of cozy fires," said a fan. Added another: "Bring on the pancakes!"