The Best Store-Bought Salsas

By Emily McKenna and Lindsay Funston
Updated August 29, 2014
Tostitos
Armed with tortilla chips, Real Simple staffers dug in to find the tastiest jarred salsas.
Best Mild

Tostitos

Tostitos All-Natural Chunky
Talk about a crowd- pleaser: Kids love the tomatoey sweetness; grown-ups appreciate the crunchy onions and bell peppers. And kudos for the excellent cling factor—it really stays on your chip.

To buy: $3.70 for 15.5 ounces.

Wild Harvest Organic Mild Thick and Chunky Salsa

Wild Harvest

Extremely mellow and just a tad sweet, this budget-friendly jar is a reliable option for kids.

To buy: $2 for 16 ounces, wildharvestorganic.com for stores.

Best Medium

Green Mountain Gringo

Green Mountain Gringo
As close as you’ll get to homemade without picking up a knife. Fresh cilantro, parsley, and garlic tame the feisty jalapeño and pasilla chilies.

To buy: $4.30 for 16 ounces.

Best Hot

Jens Mortensen

Frontera Roasted Habanero
Unlike the searing, one-note competition, this scorcher has fire and flavor. Beer, please!

To buy: $5 for 16 ounces.

White Girl Salsa Hot

White Girl Salsa

Chili peppers deliver serious heat in a recipe produced in small batches by a Colorado foodie. With its not-too-chunky consistency, it can double as a zesty marinade for grilled chicken or pork.

To buy: $8 for 16 ounces, whitegirlsalsa.com.

Laurie’s Buffalo Gourmet Fire Hot Salsa With Habanero Peppers

Lauries buffalo gourmet

Feeling hot, hot, hot? Taste this fiery—but intensely addictive—habanero-loaded pick (at your own risk).

To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, lauriesbuffalogourmet.com for stores.

Best Chipotle

Jens Mortensen

365 Everyday Value
Ready for a flavor bomb? Scoop up this combo of earthy chipotles (a.k.a. smoke-dried jalapeños) and juicy roasted tomatoes.

To buy: $3 for 16 ounces, Whole Foods Market.

Amy’s Spicy Chipotle Salsa

Amy's

A trio of peppers (fire-roasted poblanos, hot jalapeños, and smoky chipotles) makes this a tasty option for anyone who loves a chunky salsa.

To buy: $5.60 for 17.5 ounces, at grocery stores.

Best Salsa Verde

Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen
This puree vibrates with tangy tomatillos, serrano chilies, and a shot of lime. Worth every peso.

To buy: $7 for 16 ounces.

Frontera Gourmet Mexican Tomatillo Salsa

Frontera

In classic salsa verde fashion, this mild favorite is loaded with tomatillos, serrano chilies, and cilantro. It’s a great topper for tacos and enchiladas.

To buy: $4 for 16 ounces, at grocery stores.

Best Black Bean and Corn

Newman's Own

Newman’s Own
Creamy black beans, sweet corn, and a major hit of cumin make this a tasty multitasker. Try it in a turkey wrap or dolloped on huevos rancheros or grilled chicken.

To buy: $3.50 for 16 ounces.

Best Tropical

Rosa Mexicano Kitchen

Rosa Mexicano Kitchen Salsa de Piña
A tropical offering from the upscale seven-branch Mexican eatery, pineapple salsa is lush with sweet and citrusy flavors. Arbol chile adds a medium heat. Serve on grilled fish or pork tacos.

To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, rosamexicano.com.

By Emily McKenna and Lindsay Funston