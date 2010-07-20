The Best Store-Bought Salsas
Best Mild
Tostitos All-Natural Chunky
Talk about a crowd- pleaser: Kids love the tomatoey sweetness; grown-ups appreciate the crunchy onions and bell peppers. And kudos for the excellent cling factor—it really stays on your chip.
To buy: $3.70 for 15.5 ounces.
Wild Harvest Organic Mild Thick and Chunky Salsa
Extremely mellow and just a tad sweet, this budget-friendly jar is a reliable option for kids.
To buy: $2 for 16 ounces, wildharvestorganic.com for stores.
Best Medium
Green Mountain Gringo
As close as you’ll get to homemade without picking up a knife. Fresh cilantro, parsley, and garlic tame the feisty jalapeño and pasilla chilies.
To buy: $4.30 for 16 ounces.
Best Hot
Frontera Roasted Habanero
Unlike the searing, one-note competition, this scorcher has fire and flavor. Beer, please!
To buy: $5 for 16 ounces.
White Girl Salsa Hot
Chili peppers deliver serious heat in a recipe produced in small batches by a Colorado foodie. With its not-too-chunky consistency, it can double as a zesty marinade for grilled chicken or pork.
To buy: $8 for 16 ounces, whitegirlsalsa.com.
Laurie’s Buffalo Gourmet Fire Hot Salsa With Habanero Peppers
Feeling hot, hot, hot? Taste this fiery—but intensely addictive—habanero-loaded pick (at your own risk).
To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, lauriesbuffalogourmet.com for stores.
Best Chipotle
365 Everyday Value
Ready for a flavor bomb? Scoop up this combo of earthy chipotles (a.k.a. smoke-dried jalapeños) and juicy roasted tomatoes.
To buy: $3 for 16 ounces, Whole Foods Market.
Amy’s Spicy Chipotle Salsa
A trio of peppers (fire-roasted poblanos, hot jalapeños, and smoky chipotles) makes this a tasty option for anyone who loves a chunky salsa.
To buy: $5.60 for 17.5 ounces, at grocery stores.
Best Salsa Verde
Stonewall Kitchen
This puree vibrates with tangy tomatillos, serrano chilies, and a shot of lime. Worth every peso.
To buy: $7 for 16 ounces.
Frontera Gourmet Mexican Tomatillo Salsa
In classic salsa verde fashion, this mild favorite is loaded with tomatillos, serrano chilies, and cilantro. It’s a great topper for tacos and enchiladas.
To buy: $4 for 16 ounces, at grocery stores.
Best Black Bean and Corn
Newman’s Own
Creamy black beans, sweet corn, and a major hit of cumin make this a tasty multitasker. Try it in a turkey wrap or dolloped on huevos rancheros or grilled chicken.
To buy: $3.50 for 16 ounces.
Best Tropical
Rosa Mexicano Kitchen Salsa de Piña
A tropical offering from the upscale seven-branch Mexican eatery, pineapple salsa is lush with sweet and citrusy flavors. Arbol chile adds a medium heat. Serve on grilled fish or pork tacos.
To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, rosamexicano.com.