The 7 Best Snack Subscription Boxes to Satisfy Any Craving
We've all had the heart-sinking experience of opening the pantry door and being faced with empty shelves. Whether it's due to lack of planning, a busy schedule that didn't allow for a grocery store trip, or a special diet that makes it hard to find food, sometimes it's tougher to keep snacks on hand than it is to prep meals. Thankfully, with the popularity of meal delivery services, many companies have started offering snack subscription boxes that bring snacks right to your front door. From snack boxes that include popular snacks from around the world to gluten-free options, shoppers with all kinds of taste preferences can find goodies to keep them full between meals.
What's the best snack subscription box?
As you're shopping around for the best snack subscription box, it's important to consider the type of snack you want, how often you want it, and what dietary restrictions you may have. Many snack companies offer specific boxes for people who follow a special diet or allow customers to pick and choose what they want in their delivery. If you're looking for a way to find healthy snacks but you aren't sure where to start, consider trying a snack subscription box where the company hand-selects a variety of healthy goodies for you to try each month. Or, shoppers who want to add snacks onto their weekly meal kit delivery may prefer a subscription service that offers dinners and snacks all in one place.
We've rounded up some of the best snack subscription boxes out there, from savory and sweet options to organic and gluten-free treats to stock your snack cupboard.
Here are the best snack delivery services of 2021:
- Best Smoothie Snack Box: Daily Harvest
- Best Gluten-Free Snack Box: NatureBox
- Best Salty Snack Box: Mouth
- Best Cereal Snack Box: Magic Spoon
- Best International Snack Box: Universal Yums
- Best Ice Cream Box: E-Creamery
- Best Savory Snack Box: Sunbasket
Best Smoothie: Daily Harvest
Nothing tastes quite as good as a fruit smoothie on a hot day, and thankfully, Daily Harvest makes it easy to satisfy that craving. This food subscription service offers a variety of meals, snacks, and sides made from organic fruits and vegetables, but one of its most popular items includes its line of healthy smoothies. Shoppers can pick from bestsellers like the strawberry peach smoothie and acai cherry smoothie, as well as unique smoothie flavors such as pineapple matcha, watermelon dragon fruit, and cold brew almond. Other snack options include energy bites, lattes, dairy-free ice cream, and chia bowls. Plus, Daily Harvest follows equitable labor practices and sustainable farming methods, and the food comes in mostly recyclable or compostable containers.
Subscribers to Daily Harvest's service get to hand-select the items in their weekly or monthly deliveries (nine items for the small plan, 14 for the medium, and 24 for the large), so you can choose which smoothies you want to try and mix and match with meals or sides. Each product has an assigned star rating based on customer feedback to help guide your decisions as you select items. Schedule your shipments or easily skip a delivery week with the Daily Harvest app.
Pricing: Rather than paying the same price for a shipment regardless of the products inside, Daily Harvest shoppers pay per individual item. Smoothies and energy bites from Daily Harvest cost $7.99, while ice cream alternatives cost $8.99 per pint. Plus, shipping on Daily Harvest items is always free.
Availability: Daily Harvest currently delivers to 95 percent of the continental United States, but it's working to expand its delivery reach. You can double-check to see if it delivers to your area by entering your ZIP code when you begin the sign-up process.
Customer Review: "Everything I tried in Daily Harvest was really good. However, I am hooked on their smoothies," Elaine says. "They are awesome. I always try to have them on hand for a quick and refreshing snack or even lunch."
Best Gluten-Free Snack: NatureBox
For people with a dietary restriction, NatureBox makes it easy to find and order snacks that work for your needs. While the service does offer several monthly snack boxes with pre-selected items (some of which may not be gluten-free), shoppers can also create their own custom boxes filled with snacks of their choosing. The service offers snacks for vegan, and low-sodium diets, but its gluten-free products have the widest selection of treats. Choose from kettle corn and granola mixes, fruit chews, protein bars, and oatmeal packs to add to your cart. Though the products are safe for people who don't want to ingest gluten, it's important to note that they are not necessarily made in a gluten-free factory—meaning the snacks may not be celiac-safe.
Shoppers can purchase a single box or sign up for a subscription, which allows you to order snacks at a discounted price and automatically ship your favorites to your door each month. If you dislike a product, NatureBox will give you store credit to find a new one, so there's no harm in trying new things.
Pricing: New shoppers can opt into a 14-day free trial subscription to the service, then pay $36 per year on top of the member-discounted price for the snacks they order. If you don't end up saving more money than you spend on the yearly membership rate, NatureBox will refund the difference. Shipping is free in the U.S. on all orders of $40 or more.
Availability: NatureBox ships everywhere in the contiguous United States, overseas territories, military addresses, and Canada.
Customer Review: "I was skeptical of online snack boxes until I tried this one...it was surprisingly fresh and tastes natural," says one customer. "Last month, for personal reasons, I decided to quit the subscription. It's just a quick chat with their online representative who was super friendly and helpful...I definitely will recommend this online snacking company and will come back to them later."
Best Salty Snack Box: Mouth
Great for people who love trying new things, this indie food delivery service gathers snack foods from some of the best small-batch food makers around the U.S. and delivers them each month to your front door. Mouth's taste testers carefully select five unique snack items—such as a vegan Mexican chocolate energy bar or spicy almond caramel corn—from small businesses across the country to include in the Snacks Every Month box. While its salty and spicy treats really shine, Mouth also offers a huge selection of sweets, drinks, and gift baskets on their site that you can order individually. There's even a special place on the website to learn more about the small businesses who make each snack, including how the company started and where they're located.
Mouth Pricing: Mouth offers three-month ($60/month), six-month ($57/month), and 12-month ($54/month) subscription plans that can be paid in full right from the start or spread out over the duration of the subscription.
Availability: Mouth ships to all 50 states, and ships nonperishable items to most military bases and Army post offices abroad.
Customer Review: "My siblings and I were trying to figure out what to get our dad for his 70th birthday when someone said 'he loves to snack!'" Emmy C. says. "Honestly I did a LOT of research on snack subscription boxes and this one won by a landslide. He has only had the first box so far but said he loved the full sizes and how fresh everything was!"
Best Cereal Snack Box: Magic Spoon
While traditionally considered a breakfast food, cereal has always been a popular late-night or midday snack, too. But finding a healthy cereal that actually tastes good can be a tall order. This high-protein cereal is a huge step up from the sugary concoctions you probably ate as a kid, and it's an even better option for people with grain or gluten intolerances. Certified gluten-free and created to actually fill you up, Magic Spoon is made from a blend of monk fruit, stevia, and allulose (a natural sugar found in figs and maple syrup). Try flavors like strawberry banana, peanut butter, cocoa, or cinnamon, and seasonal flavors such as salted caramel. Plus, Magic Spoon has over 18,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who say the cereal tastes even better than the high-sugar versions they grew up on.
Shoppers can purchase Magic Spoon cereals by the box online or purchase a monthly subscription, which includes four boxes of cereal each month at a discounted rate.
Pricing: One case (four boxes) of cereal from Magic Spoon costs $39, while a monthly subscription costs $35 per month.
Availability: Magic Spoon ships to all addresses in the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Customer Review: I was so excited when I saw this cereal on Instagram, and even more excited when I received it," Jen O. says. "Being a type 1 diabetic, I have not eaten a sugary-type of cereal like this for 20+ years...This is absolutely a masterpiece of brilliance for a diabetic to enjoy a cereal like this."
Best International Snack Box: Universal Yums
Explore snack foods from around the globe with this subscription box that sends sweet and savory treats from a different country each month. Universal Yums is a monthly subscription box company that works directly with snack manufacturers across the globe to share an assortment of popular snacks from featured countries—think creme brulee chocolates from Ukraine, bacon and lime chips from Colombia, or banana coconut rolls from Thailand—with its subscribers. Each snack box includes an assortment of up to 20 snacks and a guidebook of recipes, trivia, and fun facts, so recipients can learn about the featured country and its culture while snacking.
Many of Universal Yums' reviewers say they've given a monthly subscription as a gift to their friends, family, or child who have loved the box's variety and its opportunity to learn about other countries. Just keep in mind that since the boxes cannot be customized, some of the snacks may not be fit for people with a food allergy (nutritional information for every snack is included on a card inside the box).
Pricing: A month-to-month subscription to Universal Yums costs $16 for a small box, $27 for a medium, and $41 for a large. Receive a free month's worth of snacks by pre-paying for a year-long subscription, which costs between $176 and $451, depending on the box size you choose. Plus, Universal Yums offers free shipping in the U.S.
Availability: Universal Yums currently ships to the United States, including military addresses and territories, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Israel.
Customer Review: "We open the box as a group each month, and even though we don't always like the snacks, we have fun trying them," Amber T. says. "I use the booklet (quizzes, info, fun facts) as a geography lesson throughout the month. Bonus: [Universal Yums has] a YouTube channel, and we love watching the music videos to go along with that month's country."
Best Savory Snack Box: Sunbasket
Ideal for people who want their meals, sides, and snacks all in one place, Sunbasket's snack options are a great add-on to your existing Sunbasket meal subscription. The service, which offers healthy heat-and-eat meal delivery, gives users the option to add on savory snacks such as nuts, cheeses, nutrition bars, and more to their weekly order. And while you can't purchase a snacks-only subscription to Sunbasket, it's a great option for those who want their meals covered, too. Plus, Sunbasket donates an average of 1,000 pounds of food each week to various food banks and nonprofits, meaning your weekly meal delivery is helping to give back.
Browse the full dietitian-approved snack menu, which includes fresh goat milk cheese, sea salt crackers, hummus, and beef jerky in addition to sweet treats like chocolate bars and cookies. Just like Sunbasket entrees, the snacks are clearly marked as vegan, paleo, gluten-free, and dairy-free when you go to order, so you can quickly see which snacks work best for your preferences. One thing to note, though—if you're just signing up for a subscription with Sunbasket, you won't be able to add on snacks with your first order. Once it's time to select items for your second Sunbasket delivery, you can browse snack options and add them to your cart.
Pricing: Meals from Sunbasket start at $8.99 per serving for heat-and-serve options, plus an additional cost to add on snacks.
Availability: Sunbasket currently ships to zip codes in 47 states, excluding Arkansas, Hawaii, Montana, and parts of New Mexico. You can double check Sunbasket's availability in your state by entering your ZIP code.
Customer Review: "I've been using Sunbasket for nearly a year, and find their service to be very consistent and reliable," says Layne. "The few interactions I've had with Customer Service have all been resolved to my satisfaction...I have never had any trouble pausing, or adjusting my account to coordinate with vacations, guests, or other disruptions to my usual schedule."
Best Ice Cream Snack Box: E-Creamery
Started in 2007, E-Creamery is a frozen specialty desserts company based in Omaha, Neb. While the company has two brick-and-mortar locations, a majority of their business takes place online through personalized orders and monthly ice cream subscriptions. It's easy to see why—E-Creamery's Ice Cream of the Month subscription comes with four pints of ice cream, gelato, or sorbet in classic flavors and limited-time concoctions like strawberry shortcake, churro cheesecake, and lemon cookie crunch. The first box of every Ice Cream of the Month subscription comes stocked with hot fudge, sprinkles, and an ice cream scoop to make sure you have all the sundae essentials. After that, subscribers receive four pints of frozen treats in surprise flavors, some of which aren't offered in stores.
Each pint is fresh-churned in small batches and hand packed before being shipped in dry ice to your address. Some E-Creamery reviewers mentioned that their package melted when left on the doorstep for too long, so plan to bring your ice cream inside as soon as possible upon delivery.
Pricing: Shoppers can purchase a three-month, six-month, or 12-month prepaid subscription, beginning at $250 for a three-month subscription, $500 for six months, and $1,000 for a whole year.
Availability: E-Creamery ships to all addresses in the United States.
Customer Review: "Amazing ice cream and exemplary customer service," Michelle M. says. "They have become my go-to place when I want to spread a little sunshine through the mail. Their packages make the best gifts!!"