The 7 Best Snack Subscription Boxes to Satisfy Any Craving

Best Smoothie: Daily Harvest

Nothing tastes quite as good as a fruit smoothie on a hot day, and thankfully, Daily Harvest makes it easy to satisfy that craving. This food subscription service offers a variety of meals, snacks, and sides made from organic fruits and vegetables, but one of its most popular items includes its line of healthy smoothies. Shoppers can pick from bestsellers like the strawberry peach smoothie and acai cherry smoothie, as well as unique smoothie flavors such as pineapple matcha, watermelon dragon fruit, and cold brew almond. Other snack options include energy bites, lattes, dairy-free ice cream, and chia bowls. Plus, Daily Harvest follows equitable labor practices and sustainable farming methods, and the food comes in mostly recyclable or compostable containers.

Subscribers to Daily Harvest's service get to hand-select the items in their weekly or monthly deliveries (nine items for the small plan, 14 for the medium, and 24 for the large), so you can choose which smoothies you want to try and mix and match with meals or sides. Each product has an assigned star rating based on customer feedback to help guide your decisions as you select items. Schedule your shipments or easily skip a delivery week with the Daily Harvest app.

Pricing: Rather than paying the same price for a shipment regardless of the products inside, Daily Harvest shoppers pay per individual item. Smoothies and energy bites from Daily Harvest cost $7.99, while ice cream alternatives cost $8.99 per pint. Plus, shipping on Daily Harvest items is always free.

Availability: Daily Harvest currently delivers to 95 percent of the continental United States, but it's working to expand its delivery reach. You can double-check to see if it delivers to your area by entering your ZIP code when you begin the sign-up process.

Customer Review: "Everything I tried in Daily Harvest was really good. However, I am hooked on their smoothies," Elaine says. "They are awesome. I always try to have them on hand for a quick and refreshing snack or even lunch."