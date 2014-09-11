We Tried 182 Snack Bars—Here Are Our 5 Favorites

For on-the-go energy that can also handle a rough ride in your purse (sorry, banana), nothing beats a snack bar. But not all are created equal: some seemingly healthy options pack about as much nutritional value as a candy bar; others taste almost as good as cardboard. And don't even get us started on how crowded the marketplace is: you could spend hours in the supermarket assessing your snack bar options. That's why we munched through 182 different brands—from fruits to nutty to chocolaty—to find the best-tasting bars sure to satisfy your mid-morning hunger pangs.

RELATED: The 4 Best Healthy Granola Bars You Can Buy (That Also Taste Delicious)