We Tried 182 Snack Bars—Here Are Our 5 Favorites
For on-the-go energy that can also handle a rough ride in your purse (sorry, banana), nothing beats a snack bar. But not all are created equal: some seemingly healthy options pack about as much nutritional value as a candy bar; others taste almost as good as cardboard. And don't even get us started on how crowded the marketplace is: you could spend hours in the supermarket assessing your snack bar options. That's why we munched through 182 different brands—from fruits to nutty to chocolaty—to find the best-tasting bars sure to satisfy your mid-morning hunger pangs.
Best Chocolate: Clif Bar Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt
Studded with mini chocolate chunks and drizzled with dark chocolate, this oat bar is as thick as a brownie—and nearly as indulgent.
To buy: $10 for 12; amazon.com.
Best Fruit: Blake’s Seed-Based Raspberry Snack Bar
It’s free of the eight most common allergens (including nuts), but this sweet, tangy, berry-packed bar doesn’t taste like a compromise.
To buy: $15 for 12; amazon.com.
Best Protein: Probar Meal On-the-Go Blueberry Muffin
Protein bars are often sawdusty, sticky, or sugary. This one is made with actually tasty whole ingredients, like oats, flaxseed, and almonds.
To buy: $30 for 12; amazon.com.
Best Nut: Big Spoon Roasters Cranberry Cashew Nut Butter Bar
Big Spoon’s small-batch nut butter has a cult following, and these luscious, cranberry-sprinkled bars are loaded with the stuff.
To buy: $30 for 12; amazon.com.
Best Coconut: Kate’s Real Food Tiki Bar Mango & Coconut
If spring break came in a bar—and was also healthy—this would be it. Organic coconut is the first ingredient (of only eight!).
To buy: $36 for 12; amazon.com.