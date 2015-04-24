6 Salsas Worth Celebrating

By Sarah Karnasiewicz
Updated April 24, 2015
Shake up your chip and dip routine with these fabulous, fresh-tasting salsas from a bevy of small-batch makers.
Zukali Pasaporte Peru Aji Salsa 

Send your tastebuds on a getaway with this irresistibly bright and tangy salsa, which takes its slightly fruity and gently fiery flavor from a not-so-secret-ingredient: Peruvian aji pepper.

To buy: $6.95 for a 16-ounce jar, zukali.com.

Heidi’s Salsa Happy Medium

Green chiles from Hatch, New Mexico, and a generous dose of citrus lend this blend from the homegrown LA-based outfit Heidi’s Salsa a perfectly-balanced slow burn.

To buy: $7 for a 16-ounce jar; lukofoods.com.

La Fundidora Humo Salsa

This dark, complex salsa gets its mahogany color and smoky edge from a brilliant mixture of chipotle, pasilla, and morita chiles.

To buy: $9 for a 12-ounce jar; hatchery.co.

Katchkie Farm Salsa Verde

Upstate New York isn’t usually known for its salsa—but that hasn’t stopped Katchkie Farms, which every year turns a booming tomatillo crop into a bright, tart salsa verde that can stand up to any from south of the border.

To buy: $6 for a 15-ounce jar; localharvest.org.

Tenayo Habanero Salsa

The formulas behind Arturo Cruz’s salsas are elemental—each blend contains only a handful of ingredients—but the flavors he manages to tease out of them are anything but simple. We especially like the habanero, which packs a powerfully spicy punch.

To buy: $18 for two 16-ounce jars; tenayo.com.

Black Market Salsa

Hand crafted and full of fire-roasted goodness, this small batch New Mexico salsa is worth a shot. But don’t just take our word for it: It also took home a 2015 Scovie award—the fiery food industry’s equivalent of an Oscar.

To buy: $8 for a 16-ounce jar; lospoblanos.com.

