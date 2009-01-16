The Best Salad Dressings

Maple Grove Farms Sesame Ginger

The “big and bold aromatic flavors” in this dressing put one taster in a creative mood: “I’d pair it with greens, chicken, and mandarin oranges,” she said. Another loved the delicate crunch of the sesame seeds. It’s so good that one fan was moved to beg, “More salad, please!”



To buy: $4.50 for 12 ounces.

