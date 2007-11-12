The Best Pretzels
Best Classic Pretzel
Rold Gold Thins
"They have just the right 'snap' factor," said a panelist. Others liked the delicate texture and buttery flavor. "They're not too dry," said a fan. The kid-friendly shape invites nibbling into rings.
Best Pretzel Rods
Snyder's of Hanover Rods
The toasted, molasses-tinged flavor made these stand out amid a sea of stale competitors. "They beg to be dipped in melted cheese," said a taster, who liked the "airy, not dense" interior.
Best Sourdough Pretzel
Bachman Hard Sourdough
Many people commented on the subtle sourdough flavor. "It's not too overpowering, like others I've had," said a tester. Another confessed, "One bite makes me crave a beer."
Best Multigrain Pretzel
Trader Joe's Multi-Grain Nuggets with Sesame Seeds
"A grown-up pretzel," declared a convert. Many liked the smoky overtones and the play of nutty sesame against salt on these small nuggets.
Best Honey Wheat Pretzel
Shearer's Honey Wheat
Everyone appreciated the subtle (not cloying) sweetness. "Other honey-wheat pretzels tend to be gummy. This has a nice pastry quality,"said a panelist. "It's almost like a biscuit."
Best Peanut Butter–Filled Pretzel
Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled
These pillowlike nuggets "have the perfect balance of crunchy pretzel and smooth peanut butter," said a taster. "Rich!" said another. "You wouldn't want to eat too many."