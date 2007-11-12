The Best Pretzels

By Lygeia Grace
Updated August 29, 2014
Don Penny
Six low-fat, satisfying solutions to between-meal hankerings.
Best Classic Pretzel

Don Penny

Rold Gold Thins

"They have just the right 'snap' factor," said a panelist. Others liked the delicate texture and buttery flavor. "They're not too dry," said a fan. The kid-friendly shape invites nibbling into rings.

Best Pretzel Rods

Don Penny

Snyder's of Hanover Rods

The toasted, molasses-tinged flavor made these stand out amid a sea of stale competitors. "They beg to be dipped in melted cheese," said a taster, who liked the "airy, not dense" interior.

Best Sourdough Pretzel

Don Penny

Bachman Hard Sourdough

Many people commented on the subtle sourdough flavor. "It's not too overpowering, like others I've had," said a tester. Another confessed, "One bite makes me crave a beer."

Best Multigrain Pretzel

Don Penny

Trader Joe's Multi-Grain Nuggets with Sesame Seeds

"A grown-up pretzel," declared a convert. Many liked the smoky overtones and the play of nutty sesame against salt on these small nuggets.

Best Honey Wheat Pretzel

Don Penny

Shearer's Honey Wheat

Everyone appreciated the subtle (not cloying) sweetness. "Other honey-wheat pretzels tend to be gummy. This has a nice pastry quality,"said a panelist. "It's almost like a biscuit."

Best Peanut Butter–Filled Pretzel

Don Penny

Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled

These pillowlike nuggets "have the perfect balance of crunchy pretzel and smooth peanut butter," said a taster. "Rich!" said another. "You wouldn't want to eat too many."

