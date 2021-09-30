The 11 Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services for Quick-Yet-Quality Lunches and Dinners

Best Overall: Factor

As mentioned above, I'm a huge fan of Factor. Plus, the prepared meal delivery service has a 4.3-star rating from more than 22,000 customers. Some of the most common positive reviews about Factor is that the meals are perfectly portioned, taste way better than expected, and the customer service is extremely helpful and professional.

Factor recipes are created by registered dietitians and cooked by professional chefs, which means the meals are not only designed to taste good but also make you feel good. The food is delivered fresh and safe to eat within seven days of its arrival date. Factor has meal plans suitable for different eating styles, including plant-based. I tried (and loved) a variety of meals from each category. My favorite dishes were the grilled pork chop with a side of red pepper cauliflower mash and green chile chicken with queso blanco. The most impressive part of all is that these restaurant-worthy meals take two minutes to cook in the microwave. Editor's Tip: Adding a dessert to your order is a must.

My Review: "Factor complements my active lifestyle. The meals take two minutes to heat up and are packed with protein and vegetables. With a rotating menu, Factor is always adding new and exciting recipes so you never get sick of eating the same thing. In other words, it's a much more satisfying (and sustainable) alternative to typical meal prepping."

RELATED: I Tried Factor Meals for a Week—Here's My Honest Review