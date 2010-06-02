The Best Potato Chips

By Lindsay Funston
Updated July 19, 2016
Frito Lay
Crunch time! Our testers dug into 233 bags of chips and found 21 worth their salt.
Best Original

Frito Lay

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Original
Thick-cut and extra crunchy, these picnic must-haves are basic but not boring.

To buy: $3.30 for 8.5 ounces, target.com.

Best Crinkle-Cut

Boyle & Gardner

Ruffles Original
It’s no surprise that this iconic, dip-gripping favorite has been the life of the party since 1958.

To buy: $4 for 10 ounces, jet.com.

Best Barbecue

Boyle & Gardner

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ
Not too smoky, not too sweet, this winner comes alive with paprika, garlic, and sugar.

To buy: $3.30 for 8.5 ounces, walmart.com.

Best Salt and Vinegar

Boyle & Gardner

Dirty Sea Salt & Vinegar
Pucker up: These intensely tangy snacks pack a powerful kick that lingers.

To buy: $2.50 for 5.5 ounces.

Best Salt and Pepper

Boyle & Gardner

Dirty Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt
A crisp texture and a piquant flavor make these rounds a hit.

To buy: $2.50 for 5.5 ounces.

Best Jalapeño

Boyle & Gardner

Deep River Zesty Jalapeño
Not for the faint of heart, this fiery winner demands to be paired with a frosty margarita.

To buy: $3 for 5 ounces, heb.com.

Best Cheese

Boyle & Gardner

Kettle New York Cheddar With Herbs
Cheddar, Romano, Parmesan, and butter all in one bold blend? Yes, please.

To buy: $2.90 for 5 ounces, amazon.com.

Best Sour Cream and Onion

Boyle & Gardner

Cape Cod Sour Cream and Green Onion
Skip the dip and opt for this addictive pick.

To buy: $3.50 for 8 ounces, heb.com.

Best Baked Plain

Boyle & Gardner

Ruffles Baked!
A pretty good doppelgänger for the original, these have just 30 percent of the fat—meaning no greasy fingers.

To buy: $3.80 for 10 ounces, walmart.com.

Best Reduced Fat

Boyle & Gardner

Trader Joe’s Reduced Guilt
These delicate, golden spuds have a third less fat and 10 percent less sodium than standard chips.

To buy: $2 for 7 ounces.

Best Lightly Salted

Boyle & Gardner

Boulder Canyon 50% Reduced Salt
Rich potato flavor makes up for the small amount of sodium (less than half of what’s in standard chips).

To buy: $3 for 5 ounces.

Best Light Barbecue

Boyle & Gardner

Popchips Barbeque
Light and puffy, these air-popped (not baked) wafers boast a robust, smoky taste.

To buy: $3 for 3 ounces, target.com.

Best Baked Cheese

Boyle & Gardner

Kettle Baked Aged White Cheddar
Buttermilk and sharp Cheddar marry well in these tangy crowd-pleasers.

To buy: $3.80 for 4 ounces.

Best Light Salt and Pepper

Boyle & Gardner

Popchips Salt & Pepper
Onion and garlic boost the peppery kick of these crackly disks.

To buy: $3 for 3 ounces, iherb.com.

Best Baked Salt and Vinegar

Boyle & Gardner

Kettle Baked Sea Salt & Vinegar
With flecks of potato skins on the edges, these thick, hand-cut rounds have zing.

To buy: $3.80 for 4 ounces, plummarket.com.

Best Unexpected Flavors

Boyle & Gardner

Route 11 Dill Pickle
Trust us: This flavor sounds bizarre, but it’s surprisingly delicious. Fans loved the brightness of the dill and the sour finish.

To buy: $3 for 6 ounces, at some supermarkets. Special offer for Real Simple readers: $30 for twelve 6-ounce bags, rt11.com (enter code “pickle” at checkout).

Best Unexpected Flavors

Boyle & Gardner

Terra Kettles General Tso
Tamari, toasted-sesame oil, and honey give these chips the same trademark sweet-and-spicy flavor as the dish that inspired them.

To buy: $2.50 for 5 ounces.

Best Unexpected Flavors

Boyle & Gardner

Jiminy Chips Mustard
These delicate crisps from a small Illinois company prove that potato chips and yellow mustard are an improbably brilliant combination.

To buy: $3.80 for 6 ounces.

Best Unexpected Flavors

Boyle & Gardner

Zapp’s Spicy Creole Tomato
A Louisiana purveyor drew upon its southern heritage to dream up this delectable fusion of Tabasco sauce, chipotle peppers, and tomatoes.

To buy: $24 for eight 5.5-ounce bags, zapps.com.

Best Unexpected Flavors

Boyle & Gardner

Kettle Krinkle Cut Buffalo Bleu
These wavy chips marry the heat of Buffalo wings with the coolness of blue cheese for the ultimate game-day snack.

To buy: $2.90 for 5 ounces.

Best Unexpected Flavors

Boyle & Gardner

Herr’s Kettle Cooked Dark
For the people who seek out the extra-crisp and toasty bronze chips in every batch, here’s a whole bagful.

To buy: $3.50 for 8 ounces.

By Lindsay Funston