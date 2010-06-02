The Best Potato Chips
Best Original
Lay’s Kettle Cooked Original
Thick-cut and extra crunchy, these picnic must-haves are basic but not boring.
To buy: $3.30 for 8.5 ounces, target.com.
Best Crinkle-Cut
Ruffles Original
It’s no surprise that this iconic, dip-gripping favorite has been the life of the party since 1958.
To buy: $4 for 10 ounces, jet.com.
Best Barbecue
Lay’s Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ
Not too smoky, not too sweet, this winner comes alive with paprika, garlic, and sugar.
To buy: $3.30 for 8.5 ounces, walmart.com.
Best Salt and Vinegar
Dirty Sea Salt & Vinegar
Pucker up: These intensely tangy snacks pack a powerful kick that lingers.
To buy: $2.50 for 5.5 ounces.
Best Salt and Pepper
Dirty Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt
A crisp texture and a piquant flavor make these rounds a hit.
To buy: $2.50 for 5.5 ounces.
Best Jalapeño
Deep River Zesty Jalapeño
Not for the faint of heart, this fiery winner demands to be paired with a frosty margarita.
To buy: $3 for 5 ounces, heb.com.
Best Cheese
Kettle New York Cheddar With Herbs
Cheddar, Romano, Parmesan, and butter all in one bold blend? Yes, please.
To buy: $2.90 for 5 ounces, amazon.com.
Best Sour Cream and Onion
Cape Cod Sour Cream and Green Onion
Skip the dip and opt for this addictive pick.
To buy: $3.50 for 8 ounces, heb.com.
Best Baked Plain
Ruffles Baked!
A pretty good doppelgänger for the original, these have just 30 percent of the fat—meaning no greasy fingers.
To buy: $3.80 for 10 ounces, walmart.com.
Best Reduced Fat
Trader Joe’s Reduced Guilt
These delicate, golden spuds have a third less fat and 10 percent less sodium than standard chips.
To buy: $2 for 7 ounces.
Best Lightly Salted
Boulder Canyon 50% Reduced Salt
Rich potato flavor makes up for the small amount of sodium (less than half of what’s in standard chips).
To buy: $3 for 5 ounces.
Best Light Barbecue
Popchips Barbeque
Light and puffy, these air-popped (not baked) wafers boast a robust, smoky taste.
To buy: $3 for 3 ounces, target.com.
Best Baked Cheese
Kettle Baked Aged White Cheddar
Buttermilk and sharp Cheddar marry well in these tangy crowd-pleasers.
To buy: $3.80 for 4 ounces.
Best Light Salt and Pepper
Popchips Salt & Pepper
Onion and garlic boost the peppery kick of these crackly disks.
To buy: $3 for 3 ounces, iherb.com.
Best Baked Salt and Vinegar
Kettle Baked Sea Salt & Vinegar
With flecks of potato skins on the edges, these thick, hand-cut rounds have zing.
To buy: $3.80 for 4 ounces, plummarket.com.
Best Unexpected Flavors
Route 11 Dill Pickle
Trust us: This flavor sounds bizarre, but it’s surprisingly delicious. Fans loved the brightness of the dill and the sour finish.
To buy: $3 for 6 ounces, at some supermarkets. Special offer for Real Simple readers: $30 for twelve 6-ounce bags, rt11.com (enter code “pickle” at checkout).
Best Unexpected Flavors
Terra Kettles General Tso
Tamari, toasted-sesame oil, and honey give these chips the same trademark sweet-and-spicy flavor as the dish that inspired them.
To buy: $2.50 for 5 ounces.
Best Unexpected Flavors
Jiminy Chips Mustard
These delicate crisps from a small Illinois company prove that potato chips and yellow mustard are an improbably brilliant combination.
To buy: $3.80 for 6 ounces.
Best Unexpected Flavors
Zapp’s Spicy Creole Tomato
A Louisiana purveyor drew upon its southern heritage to dream up this delectable fusion of Tabasco sauce, chipotle peppers, and tomatoes.
To buy: $24 for eight 5.5-ounce bags, zapps.com.
Best Unexpected Flavors
Kettle Krinkle Cut Buffalo Bleu
These wavy chips marry the heat of Buffalo wings with the coolness of blue cheese for the ultimate game-day snack.
To buy: $2.90 for 5 ounces.
Best Unexpected Flavors
Herr’s Kettle Cooked Dark
For the people who seek out the extra-crisp and toasty bronze chips in every batch, here’s a whole bagful.
To buy: $3.50 for 8 ounces.
See all Daily Finds from this month