We Tried 35 Pancake Mixes—These Are the 5 Best
We whisked, poured, and flipped more than 35 batches of pancakes to find the best mixes on the market.
1
This just-add-water mix makes mornings effortless. The flapjacks rise like magic, and while the tasty batter is delightful without any doctoring, it’s also a great base for fruit, nuts, or chocolate chips. TO BUY: $5 for 16 oz.; at grocery stores.
2
We love this nourishing pick for an everyday, family- friendly breakfast. Whole- wheat flour and flaxseed meal deliver deep flavor and a healthy hit of fiber to help keep you full until lunchtime.
3
Yes, this one is a splurge, but it fluffs up like traditional versions, and you can thank corn flour for the pleasantly hearty texture.
4
Blueberries add sweetness, and sour cream brings tang to these tender treats. The buttery flavor will remind you of eating at your favorite diner.
5
Spiked with protein-rich collagen and satiating almond and tigernut flours, this is not your average stack. It’s fragrant with coconut and cinnamon and has a subtle bite from chia seeds.
This story originally appeared in the November 2020 issue of Real Simple.