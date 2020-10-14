We Tried 35 Pancake Mixes—These Are the 5 Best

We whisked, poured, and flipped more than 35 batches of pancakes to find the best mixes on the market.

By Phoebe Fry
October 14, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Caitlin Bensel
Courtesy of manufacturer

1

$5 for 16 oz., amazon.com

This just-add-water mix makes mornings effortless. The flapjacks rise like magic, and while the tasty batter is delightful without any doctoring, it’s also a great base for fruit, nuts, or chocolate chips. TO BUY: $5 for 16 oz.; at grocery stores.

Courtesy of manufacturer

2

$12 for 24 oz., amazon.com

We love this nourishing pick for an everyday, family- friendly breakfast. Whole- wheat flour and flaxseed meal deliver deep flavor and a healthy hit of fiber to help keep you full until lunchtime.

Courtesy of manufacturer

3

$12 for 16 oz., amazon.com

Yes, this one is a splurge, but it fluffs up like traditional versions, and you can thank corn flour for the pleasantly hearty texture.

Courtesy of manufacturer

4

$7 for 16 oz., kingarthurflour.com

Blueberries add sweetness, and sour cream brings tang to these tender treats. The buttery flavor will remind you of eating at your favorite diner.

Courtesy of manufacturer

5

$23 for 20 oz., amazon.com

Spiked with protein-rich collagen and satiating almond and tigernut flours, this is not your average stack. It’s fragrant with coconut and cinnamon and has a subtle bite from chia seeds.

This story originally appeared in the November 2020 issue of Real Simple.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com