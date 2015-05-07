We Tested 67 Grocery Store Dairy-Free Ice Creams and Here Are the Best
Best Mint Chocolate Chip
Amy’s Organic Mint Chocolate Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
A fresh peppermint flavor from an organic extract plus large dark-chocolate chunks set this coconut-milk mix apart from the other, artificial-tasting options.
To buy: $6 for 16 ounces, at grocery stores.
Best Chocolate
Luna & Larry’s Coconut Bliss Dark Chocolate
So rich and smooth, this coconut-milk contender could cream even dairy-laden chocolates, testers declared.
To buy: $7 for 16 ounces, at grocery stores.
Best Tropical
Luna & Larry’s Coconut Bliss Pineapple Coconut
This champ tastes like a lickable piña colada—as if fresh pineapple (and, yes, rum!) had just been blended into a dense, creamy coconut treat.
To buy: $7 for 16 ounces, at grocery stores.
Best Vanilla
Amy’s Organic Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
The vanillas we tested tended to be icy. But this classic, made with coconut milk and speckled with vanilla bean, was soft and creamy.
To buy: $7 for 16 ounces, at grocery stores.
Best Peanut Butter
So Delicious Dairy Free Frozen Dessert Peanut Butter Zig Zag
Every bite of this decadent soy-milk chocolate winner is packed with chocolate shavings and peanut-butter ribbons.
To buy: $6 for 16 ounces, at grocery stores.
Best Sandwich
So Delicious Dairy Free Frozen Dessert Coconut Milk Mini Coconut Sandwiches
Chewy chocolate cookies flank a dense coconut center (fewer drips!). Each of these chubby two-bite delights has only 100 calories.
To buy: $6 for eight 2.3-ounce bars, at grocery stores.
Best Fruit Bar
Julie’s Organic Non-Dairy Vanilla Orange Bar
A favorite with kids, this coconut-cream–based pop reminded tasters of all ages of the classic Creamsicle.
To buy: $5.50 for four 3-ounce bars, at grocery stores.
Best Fudge Bar
So Delicious Dairy Free Frozen Dessert Coconut Milk Mini Fudge Bars
Unlike the competitors, these velvety treats really taste like cocoa—not the coconut-milk base. With plant-based compostable sticks, both licking and tossing can be guilt-free.
To buy: $6 for four 2.3-ounce bars, at grocery stores.
Best Cone
Tofutti Yours Truly
Cue the ice cream truck jingle: This cone is filled with soy-based vanilla dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with chocolate cookie bits.
To buy: $6 for four 3.5-ounce cones, at grocery stores.
Best Coffee Bar
Luna & Larry’s Organic Coconut Bliss Café Latte Bars
Tasters preferred this bar to any coffee in a carton. It’s ultra-creamy and made with organic fair-trade coffee—the ideal pick-me-up on a hot summer’s day.
To buy: $6 for four 3-ounce bars, at grocery stores.
Best Chocolate-Covered Bar
Luna & Larry’s Organic Coconut Bliss Coconut Almond in Chocolate
This pick’s almond-flecked shell snaps oh-so-satisfyingly when you bite it. And the interior, made with organic fair-trade coconut oil instead of coconut-milk solids, is thick and lush, with a fresh coconut flavor.
To buy: $6 for three 3-ounce bars, at grocery stores.