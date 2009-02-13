The Best Natural Peanut Butter
Creamy Winner
Santa Cruz Organic Dark Roasted Creamy
“Nice and rich, without being too dense,” declared a taster. “Delicious!” said another, who suggested pairing it with apple slices. “It definitely sticks to the roof of your mouth, but I love it.”
To buy: $6.50 for 16 ounces, vitacost.com.
Creamy Runner-Up
Smucker’s Natural Creamy
Not too salty, this peanut butter’s pure flavor and effortless spreadability had wide appeal. “There’s none of the bitter aftertaste you find with some natural brands,” said a fan.
To buy: $3 for 16 ounces, walmart.com.
Chunky Winner
Smucker's Natural Chunky
“This has an addictive toasty and roasty flavor,” raved a natural-peanut-butter convert. A second noted the plentiful peanut bits. “It would be great on a banana,” she said.
To buy: $3 for 16 ounces, walmart.com.
Chunky Runner-Up
Santa Cruz Organic Light Roasted Crunchy
“This has a well-balanced nuttiness and a perfect peanut-to-butter ratio,” pronounced one tester. Others appreciated the touch of salt and mild roasted taste.
To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, santacruzorganic.com for stores.
Unsalted Winner
Joseph’s Sugar-Free Creamy Valencia
For panelists who like their peanut butter pure (without even salt), this brand’s creamy consistency and intense taste won high marks. It glided on easily without seeming oily.
To buy: $4 for 18 ounces, netrition.com.
Unsalted Runner-Up
Once Again Nut Butter Old Fashioned Smooth
Although stickier than most, this peanut butter, spiked with flecks of flavorful skins, was redeemed by its concentrated taste, which won it a band of champions among the testers.
To buy: $5.50 for 16 ounces, luckyvitamin.com.