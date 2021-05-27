The 16 Best Meat Delivery Services for Every Home Cook
Nothing is more convenient than having meat delivered to your door. Not only does it save you trips to the grocery store, but it also allows you to locate the exact cuts of meat you want. Whether you want to order steaks online or grab your go-to cuts of chicken, you can buy the best quality meats without leaving your home thanks to meat delivery services.
Buying meat online gives you access to all kinds of beef, chicken, pork, turkey, lamb, bison, and seafood options, plus detailed information, like where the meat is sourced and how the animals are raised. When choosing an online meat delivery service, look for one that offers your favorite cuts of meat and that fits your sourcing preferences as well as your budget needs. Also, consider how many servings of meat you'll want per shipment, but remember: You can always freeze any extra to use at a later date.
With so many online butcher shops available, choosing one may seem overwhelming. However, having a wide selection is a good thing when it comes to finding the best meat delivery service for you. For those who want to buy meat online for special occasions or without a planned shipping date, consider FarmFoods, Harry & David, and Snake River Farms. Want a monthly meat delivery? Subscription boxes—like ButcherBox, Carnivore Club, and Porter Road—are great options if you know you want consistent shipments. If you're searching for organic, pasture-raised, or grass-fed cuts of meat, our lineup features all of the above. Tip: While you stock up on meat, consider adding plant-based meals into your menu to maintain a healthy lifestyle that's good for both you and the environment.
Where to Buy Steaks
For at-home date nights, family barbecues, and other food-focused occasions, it's hard to beat tender, juicy steaks. The good news is that you can receive restaurant-quality steaks by mail. DeBragga's meat delivery offers beef to consumers that is actually served in some of New York City's top steakhouses. Other companies like Omaha Steak delivery and Chicago Steak Company offer top-notch filet mignons, dry-aged steaks, sirloins, and bone-in ribeyes. Buying steaks online allows you to pick out the best quality cuts of beef you might not find at your local grocery store or butcher shop.
Whether you're celebrating special events or serving weeknight dinners, online meat markets feature options for every occasion. Keep scrolling to learn more about the 15 best meat delivery services and then add your choice of cuts to your virtual cart.
Best Fresh Meat Delivery: Porter Road
Porter Road was founded by two former restaurant chefs, and its website makes that very apparent thanks to its wide selection of meat offerings and helpful cooking tips. Before the company launched its online meat delivery service, Porter Road’s fresh meats were only available at its brick-and-mortar butcher shop in Nashville. Now you can purchase the pasture-raised, vegetarian-fed meats and have them shipped to your home within the U.S. Many of the cuts are delivered fresh, but a few, like lamb ribs, are shipped frozen. Bonus: Porter Road’s packaging is biodegradable.
Porter Road offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb, with some of its best sellers being dry-aged ground beef, pork bacon, and bone-in ribeyes. When it comes to feeding large crowds, the fresh meat delivery service has whole chickens, whole briskets, and beef roasts. If you’re interested in monthly meat delivery, Porter Road provides five curated boxes: Best of Porter Road Box, Butcher’s Choice Box, Stay at Home Bundle, Beef and Pork Basics, and Grill Master Box. The Best of Porter Road Box is the brand’s best seller, featuring a variety of its most popular pasture-raised meats. Once you pick a box, you can have your meats delivered every two, four, or eight weeks with free shipping. Best of all, you can add more cuts of meat to your box in case you need extra servings or want to try something new.
Best Frozen Meat Delivery: Rastelli’s
Over 45 years ago, Rastelli’s started as a one-room butcher shop in New Jersey. Today the family-run business delivers its responsibly sourced meats over the contiguous United States. Rastelli’s meats are certified free of antibiotics, steroids, and hormones, plus its seafood options are either wild caught or raised in the wild. As a frozen meat delivery service, Rastelli’s maintains the meat’s flavor and texture by using a blast freezer and then vacuum sealing. This method freezes meat in just minutes and preserves freshness for up to a year. Tip: Thaw your meat quickly by placing the vacuum-sealed package into a bowl of cold water for at least 30 minutes.
Rastelli’s online meat delivery is a breeze thanks to its user-friendly website. Featuring shops for every craving, the site includes meat and seafood delivery, roasts and sides, oven-ready dishes, organic meats, and curated boxes. The meat and seafood shop is a great place to buy staples, like steaks, pork, chicken, lamb, fish, and a few plant-based proteins. For family dinners and holiday meals, check out Rastelli’s oven-ready dishes, roasts, and sides. The company also offers kid-friendly favorites like chicken tenders and mac and cheese, as well as holiday classics like spiral hams and scalloped potatoes. If you prefer organic meats, there are several USDA-certified organic beef and chicken options available. For curated boxes, Rastelli’s gives you a variety of options, including an appetizer bundle, steak sampler, seafood sampler, mixed sampler, black angus bundle, surf and turf box, grass fed ground beef family pack, and more. These meat boxes cost between $79 and $319 and are more like bundles rather than subscriptions boxes. In other words, no commitment required.
Best Meat Box Delivery: ButcherBox
ButcherBox provides monthly shipments with sustainably sourced meat from animals that are humanely raised and free of antibiotics and hormones. Featuring a variety of proteins, ButcherBox meats include grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, crate-free-raised pork, and wild-caught seafood.
To start your subscription, choose from ButcherBox’s five box options, including the Custom Box, Mixed Box, Beef and Chicken Box, Beef and Pork Box, and All Beef Box. Each box has two sizes so you can select the one that fits your needs. The classic box size (eight to 11 pounds) suits individuals and small families, while the big box (16-26 pounds) is a great choice for large families and those with extra freezer space.
The most popular option among ButcherBox customers is the Mixed Box, which comes with grass-fed beef, organic chicken, and vegetarian-fed pork. If you want the best value, the Custom Box lets you build your own box and gives you 20 percent more meat than the curated options. ButcherBox’s meat delivery service has free shipping and allows you to cancel at any time.
Best Grass-Fed Beef Delivery: Crowd Cow
Crowd Cow doesn’t source its meats from just any farm: The owners visit independent ranches to learn about their practices and to sample meats, and then they decide if the suppliers are a good fit or not. Because of this research, you know all the details about where your meat is coming from. The best part? All meat and seafood options are raised ethically and sustainably, and you can shop them by farm. One customer says, “The meat is sourced from a variety of farms and, boy, does the quality show. NO comparison to store-bought meat,” while another raves, “The greatest quality grass-fed beef at cheaper prices than my farmer's market.”
If you buy meat frequently, consider signing up for a Crowd Cow’s subscription to score free shipping and five percent off every order. Members and non-members have access to a huge selection of meats, such as common cuts of beef, chicken, and pork, as well as bison, Wagyu beef, turkey, and lamb. The meat delivery service also offers sides, desserts, seasonings, and sauces to add on to your meat mail order. Need a gift idea for dad? Check out these drool-worthy meat gift packages.
Best for Premium Meat: Snake River Farms
Snake River Farms offers complete lines of gourmet Kurobuta pork and American Wagyu beef sourced from sustainable family farms in the Northwest. Serious home cooks will love Snake River Farms’ variety of fine cuts and its recipe section that features dishes from some of the world’s top chefs. Snake River Farms ships its meats frozen and vacuum-sealed in compostable packaging.
Sure, premium meats are on the pricier side, but your tastebuds will thank you. American Wagyu beef is considered a delicacy because of its rich marbling and tender texture, and Kurobuta pork comes from heritage breeds known for their intense flavor and juiciness. In the American Wagyu Beef shop, you can buy steaks (including dry-aged options), ribs, brisket, roasts, burgers, and hot dogs. As for the Kurobuta pork options, there are pork chops, ham, ribs, roasts, and bacon available. Prices start at $12 for one pound of Wagyu hot dogs and go up to $1,049 for a limited 16-pound Wagyu dry-aged bone-in prime rib. If you want to order steaks online, one eight-ounce Wagyu top sirloin costs $20.
Best Bulk Meat Delivery: FarmFoods
Looking for a budget-friendly meat delivery? FarmFoods offers quality meat at affordable prices, including value packs, reasonably priced steaks, and free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Meat is delivered frozen and vacuum sealed in a box of dry ice. The online meat market features grass-fed beef, pasture-raised chicken, pastured heritage pork, and wild caught seafood. All animals are raised on humane farms and free of hormones and antibiotics.
For steak lovers, the grass-fed premium steak value pack is a must. It comes with 10 different steaks for just $99 (was $144)—and free shipping. If you want a variety of meats, you can opt for the sampler pack that includes between eight and 10 pounds of grass-fed steak and ground beef, wild-caught salmon, cured bacon, and a whole chicken. This meat variety pack usually costs $129, but you can get it on sale for $89 right now. In addition to value packs and common cuts, FarmFoods also offers less-common options, like antelope, elk, wild boar, and ground ostrich.
Best Steak Delivery: Omaha Steaks
When it comes to mail order steaks, Omaha Steaks delivery has a loyal following. The Nebraska-based butcher shop has been around for over a century and has been shipping meat across the nation for about 50 years. It doesn’t stop at steaks: Omaha Steaks is your one-stop-shop for the whole menu and beyond, offering chicken, pork, turkey, seafood, sides, desserts, wine, and gifts. What’s more, you can customize packages to send to yourself or a loved one, and add stress-free one-step meals and meal kits to your virtual cart.
Omaha Steaks’ steak shop has 12 different cuts, plus its Private Reserve selection features some of the best online steaks on the market. You can choose from classics like top sirloins and strip steaks or splurge on speciality cuts like dry-aged steaks and Wagyu beef. Don’t forget to stock up on delicious side dishes and desserts, such as cauliflower gratin and individual chocolate souffles, to serve up steakhouse-quality meals at home.
Best Chicken Delivery: Perdue Farms
As a meat company that’s been around for over 100 years, Perdue Farms continually improves its practices but always stays true to its core values. The family-owned business works with small farms and ranches across the U.S., and is focused on advancing animal welfare, reducing waste, and delivering customers the highest quality meats. While Perdue Farms is known for its large selection of chicken, it also offers beef, pork, turkey, and lamb. Plus, you can shop pet treats and budget-friendly bundles.
Perdue Farms’s website makes it easy to filter between different types of meat as well as sort by price and dietary preferences. The organic shop features an impressive selection of organic chicken and beef, including a family-friendly poultry bundle and organic grass-fed New York strip steaks. If you need a large amount of servings for upcoming celebrations, the holiday shop constantly updates its themed bundles. Right now, you can grab summertime favorites to grill, smoke, or cook however you like. Starting at $5, Perdue Farms provides fine meats at affordable prices.
Best Organic Meat Delivery: D’Artagnan Foods
Over 35 years ago, D’Artagnan became the first game and domestically produced foie gras supplier in the United States. It specializes in these delicacies because of its founder, owner, and CEO, Ariane Daguin. As the daughter of a French chef, Daguin learned a lot about food at a young age and then had the opportunity to introduce the U.S. to French specialty products. Not only does the women-owned meat delivery service offer game birds, but it also has plenty of familiar options, like chicken, turkey, beef, pork, lamb, and seafood. What’s more, you can shop charcuterie must-haves and its bestselling truffle butters.
D’Artagnan is extremely passionate about organic and humane production, which is why it’s perhaps the best organic meat delivery available online. All animals are humanely raised on small farms in the United States and free of antibiotics and arsenicals. The meat supplier is serious about its high-quality standards, so you can feel good about your product. Choose from a variety of organic cuts of chicken or a whole organic turkey.
Best Ground Beef Delivery: Nebraska Star Beef
As many Prime members already know, Amazon offers groceries and gourmet food—including online meat delivery. One of its top-rated frozen meat delivery options is Nebraska Star Beef, featuring premium meats from a family owned farm in the Midwest. The company prides itself on humane production from start to finish, which is certainly evident once you sink your teeth into its tender Angus beef.
Nebraska Star Beef offers steak, ground beef, roasts, and brisket, plus it has several best-selling meat bundles for wallet-friendly prices. For backyard barbecues, consider the 32-pack of Angus Wagyu ground beef patties for $140 (about $4.40 per serving). The best part about the high-quality meats being available on Amazon? You can tackle your entire grocery list during one virtual shopping trip.
Best for Special Occasions: Harry & David
Harry & David launched 87 years ago and is now a customer favorite for thoughtful deliveries, offering a wide selection of gifts for many different occasions. For loved ones’ celebrations and important events, consider meat and cheese gift baskets, fruit crates, or flower arrangements. Love to host? The gourmet food and wine shop is every entertainer’s dream, featuring fuss-free prepared meals, charcuterie crowd pleasers, and high-quality meat and seafood delivery.
Harry & David’s meat and seafood delivery provides large servings of food, so you’ll have no problem feeding several hungry guests. Some of its best-selling options include a $200 steak and lobster feast that shoppers say is “wonderfully seasoned,” and an $80 sliced ham and turkey sampler customers call “tender, juicy, and moist.” You can also stock up on comforting main dishes like oven-ready black Angus prime rib roast, stuffed pork loin, and chicken breasts stuffed with bacon and cheese.
Best Meat and Cheese Gift Baskets: Hickory Farms
When it comes to meat and cheese gift baskets, you can’t go wrong with Hickory Farms’ selection. You can shop its different meat and cheese categories—including beef summer sausage, keto gift baskets, and gluten-free options—to find an enjoyable gift for you or your loved ones. You can buy food baskets for almost any celebration and purchase special boxes like this Healthcare Heroes thank you delivery.
Hickory Farms’ meat and cheese gift baskets start at $18 and go up to $175. The Hearty Party gift box has over 1,200 five-star ratings from shoppers, with some reviewers saying “it has everything a family would want to enjoy for an afternoon snack” and “the perfect gift for many people on my Christmas list.” In this box, you get four sausages, seven gourmet cheeses, two mustards, and two boxes of crackers for $70. For Father’s Day and beyond, treat Dad to this $50 summer sausage and cheese box. It comes with summer sausage, three types of cheese, and two kinds of mustard.
Best Meat and Seafood Delivery: Chicago Steak Company
Chicago Steak Company specializes in Midwest-raised USDA prime beef. Steak lovers praise the tenderness and marbling of its meat as well as the selection of wet- and dry-aged steaks. The best part? Chicago Steak Company’s butchers hand carve the meat, trimming the excess tissue and fat before shipping it to your doorstep, so you get more meat for your money and the cuts are ready for the grill.
Craving a little surf and turf? Chicago Steak Company satisfies your needs with surf-and-turf packages, plus a selection of fresh fish and premium steaks, to create your own meat and seafood delivery. For an upscale at-home dinner, consider serving up the wet-aged surf and turf package, which includes two six-ounce USDA prime wet-aged filet mignons (or two 10-ounce boneless strips) and two cold-water lobster tails. If you’d rather customize your dinner, you can choose from an assortment of shrimp, scallops, and lobster tails as well as a variety of steaks, like top sirloins and filet mignon.
Best Monthly Meat Delivery: Carnivore Club
If you’re a charcuterie board enthusiast, Carnivore Club’s monthly meat delivery is for you. The monthly boxes highlight a different artisan every month and are filled with premium meats from around the world, including Hungarian smoked csabai, Trentino cacciatore, and South African biltong. Featuring distinctive cured meats, Carnivore Club is a great way to switch up your salami and jerky spread.
To start your subscription, you can either pick the Snack Box or Classic Box delivery. The Classic Box includes four to six handcrafted cured meats, like salamis and prosciuttos, for photo-worthy boards, while the Snack Box features four to six meat sticks, jerkies, and more to eat on the go. Both boxes have three delivery options: monthly, bimonthly, or every three months. If you want to try out a box before subscribing, opt for the one-time purchase option that costs a few dollars more.
Best Seafood Delivery: Fulton Fish Market
Whether you follow a pescatarian lifestyle or simply enjoy eating fish and shellfish, consider the best seafood delivery service: Fulton Fish Market. The company offers subscription boxes for weekly, biweekly, or monthly delivery, plus a wide selection of fish, shellfish, and specialty seafood—such as caviar, eel, and octopus—that you can buy individually. Fulton Fish Market is also a great place to shop fish-friendly pantry items like cedar planks for grilling and sauces for enhancing flavors. And if you want to stock up for a good price, check out the seafood bundles starting at $35.
To make your online shopping trip a breeze, you can filter the seafood by cut, preparation, and price. Fulton Fish Market mostly ships fresh seafood, but it also has frozen, salted, and smoked delivery options. As far as selection goes—you name it, Fulton Market probably has it. A la carte prices start at $5 for one piece of silver-skinned branzino (aka European sea bass) and go all the way up to $715 for a 6.5-pound Copper River king salmon. Luckily, most cuts of fish cost under $100.
Best Home Meat Delivery: DeBragga
As a meat butcher for some of New York City’s top restaurants, DeBragga believes everyone should have access to high-quality meat—whether you’re a famous chef, beginner home cook, or somewhere inbetween. DeBragga is best known for its steak selection, but it also has pork, lamb, veal, game, sausage, and smoked meats. With award-winning cuts of Wagyu Kobe style beef, the meat delivery service goes beyond expectations.
Since DeBragga’s meat is legitimately restaurant quality, it’s no surprise that dry-aged steaks and Wagyu beef are some of its top sellers. Not sure which steaks to order? Reviewers praise the four-pack of dry-aged prime ribeye steaks and the 12-ounce Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu ribeye steak for their tenderness and flavors. The online butcher shop also has new options on its website—including Southern Australia grass-fed beef, Iberian pastures Iberico pork, and Elysian Fields Lamb—plus it offers three different meat bundles.