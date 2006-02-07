The Best Jarred Tomato Sauces

By Kate Merker
Updated August 29, 2014
Kevin Sweeney
Real Simpletesters picked these beauties from the field.
Best Jarred Tomato Sauce Under $4

Barilla Marinara

While other sauces in this category tasted flat or cloyingly sweet, this one had a "distinct herb flavor" from the combination of thyme, parsley, and white pepper. The abundance of garlic and diced tomatoes also impressed tasters.

To buy: 26-ounce jar, available at supermarkets nationwide.

Best $4 to $7 Jarred Tomato Sauce

Victoria Marinara

Testers raved about this sauce's "slowly simmered taste" and "how nicely it clings to pasta." It contains only Italian plum tomatoes (no tomato paste or puree) and doesn't have added sugar.

To buy: 25-ounce jar, victoriapacking.com.

Best Jarred Tomato Sauce Over $7

Mom's Spaghetti Sauce

Everyone agreed that this one had what they'd given up hoping for in a jar: whole garlic cloves, entire basil leaves, and a "fabulous fresh-from-the-garden taste."

To buy: 24-ounce jar, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods, jelly.com.

