The Best Jarred Tomato Sauces
Best Jarred Tomato Sauce Under $4
Barilla Marinara
While other sauces in this category tasted flat or cloyingly sweet, this one had a "distinct herb flavor" from the combination of thyme, parsley, and white pepper. The abundance of garlic and diced tomatoes also impressed tasters.
To buy: 26-ounce jar, available at supermarkets nationwide.
Best $4 to $7 Jarred Tomato Sauce
Victoria Marinara
Testers raved about this sauce's "slowly simmered taste" and "how nicely it clings to pasta." It contains only Italian plum tomatoes (no tomato paste or puree) and doesn't have added sugar.
To buy: 25-ounce jar, victoriapacking.com.
Best Jarred Tomato Sauce Over $7
Mom's Spaghetti Sauce
Everyone agreed that this one had what they'd given up hoping for in a jar: whole garlic cloves, entire basil leaves, and a "fabulous fresh-from-the-garden taste."
To buy: 24-ounce jar, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods, jelly.com.