The Best Jarred Applesauce

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Yunhee Kim
Real Simple popped the tops off dozens of sauces and found four worth spooning up.
1 of 4

Best Tart Jarred Applesauce

Yunhee Kim

Santa Cruz Organic

"Fresh" and "light," declared testers of this tangy applesauce. "You taste the fruit first, then get the tartness," said one. "And it's not too smooth, like baby food."

2 of 4

Best Sweet Jarred Applesauce

Yunhee Kim

Ela Family Farms Organic Apples Aplenty

Although the dark brown color was off-putting at first, the "apple juice" taste of this unsweetened sauce won over the testers. The "thick, almost fluffy" puree was another plus.

3 of 4

Best Mixed-Fruit Jarred Applesauce

Yunhee Kim

Vermont Village Cannery Organic Peach

Most sauces in this category were too sweet and didn't have enough apple flavor. Not this one, which testers liked for its zing and "lingering peachy taste."

4 of 4

Best Jarred Applesauce with Cinnamon

Yunhee Kim

Santa Cruz Organic Apple Cinnamon

"Wow!" said one former cinnamon skeptic, who loved the hit of spice that was "strong but not overwhelming" and tasted like "freshly grated cinnamon."

By Real Simple