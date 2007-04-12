The Best Jarred Applesauce
Best Tart Jarred Applesauce
Santa Cruz Organic
"Fresh" and "light," declared testers of this tangy applesauce. "You taste the fruit first, then get the tartness," said one. "And it's not too smooth, like baby food."
Best Sweet Jarred Applesauce
Ela Family Farms Organic Apples Aplenty
Although the dark brown color was off-putting at first, the "apple juice" taste of this unsweetened sauce won over the testers. The "thick, almost fluffy" puree was another plus.
Best Mixed-Fruit Jarred Applesauce
Vermont Village Cannery Organic Peach
Most sauces in this category were too sweet and didn't have enough apple flavor. Not this one, which testers liked for its zing and "lingering peachy taste."
Best Jarred Applesauce with Cinnamon
Santa Cruz Organic Apple Cinnamon
"Wow!" said one former cinnamon skeptic, who loved the hit of spice that was "strong but not overwhelming" and tasted like "freshly grated cinnamon."