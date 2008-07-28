The Best Ice Cream Pops

By Suzanne Rust
Updated January 24, 2011
No matter your age, it’s hard to beat the pleasures of a rich, luscious pop. Here are four winners that froze out the competition.
Best Take on a Classic

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla & Milk Chocolate Bar

Hailed by one tester for its "rich, thick, and buttery" filling, this winner got points for how the "nice, chunky chocolate coating crackled in my mouth and melted into the vanilla."

To buy: $4.20 for three 3.67-ounce bars.

Most Decadent

Eskimo Pie Vanilla Nestlé Crunch Bar

“Crunchy and yumful” is how one grade-schooler rated this treat. “The thin coating gets me to the ice cream fast.” Adults praised the pop’s “pleasing but not too rich” interior.

To buy: $4 for six 3-ounce bars.

Best Citrus Blast

Popsicle Creamsicle

Very refreshing,” praised a panelist of this old-school icon. Said an eight-year-old: "Tastes like frozen orange juice, but smooth because of the vanilla ice cream."

To buy: $3.30 for 12 1.65-ounce bars in two flavors.

Most Virtuous

The Skinny Cow Mini Fudge Bar

From the intense flavor―“It tastes super chocolaty,” raved an aficionado―you’d never guess this pop packs only 50 calories. “Icy and rich” was the general consensus.

To buy: $5 for 12 1.5-ounce bars.

