The Best Ice Cream Pops
Best Take on a Classic
Häagen-Dazs Vanilla & Milk Chocolate Bar
Hailed by one tester for its "rich, thick, and buttery" filling, this winner got points for how the "nice, chunky chocolate coating crackled in my mouth and melted into the vanilla."
To buy: $4.20 for three 3.67-ounce bars.
Most Decadent
Eskimo Pie Vanilla Nestlé Crunch Bar
“Crunchy and yumful” is how one grade-schooler rated this treat. “The thin coating gets me to the ice cream fast.” Adults praised the pop’s “pleasing but not too rich” interior.
To buy: $4 for six 3-ounce bars.
Best Citrus Blast
Popsicle Creamsicle
Very refreshing,” praised a panelist of this old-school icon. Said an eight-year-old: "Tastes like frozen orange juice, but smooth because of the vanilla ice cream."
To buy: $3.30 for 12 1.65-ounce bars in two flavors.
Most Virtuous
The Skinny Cow Mini Fudge Bar
From the intense flavor―“It tastes super chocolaty,” raved an aficionado―you’d never guess this pop packs only 50 calories. “Icy and rich” was the general consensus.
To buy: $5 for 12 1.5-ounce bars.