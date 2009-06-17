The Best Hot Dogs

By Lindsay Funston
Updated March 17, 2015
Charles Masters
Hot dogs are a hassle-free food guaranteed to please kids and adults alike. You’ll relish these six top dogs.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Best Beef

Charles Masters

Nathan’s Skinless Beef Franks

This classic dog hit the spot with testers, who pronounced it extra-juicy and delicious. The best part? “The subtle hit of heat from the paprika.”

To buy: $4.50 for 16 ounces (8 dogs).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Best Pork and Beef

Charles Masters

Boar’s Head Pork & Beef Frankfurters

The slightly sweet bologna-like flavor of this “perfectly plump” winner will delight kids. “Love the smooth texture and pink color,” declared a fan of the hefty links.

To buy: $5 for 16 ounces (8 dogs).

3 of 7

Best Uncured

applegate.com

Applegate Farms Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

This uncured (meaning largely nitrate-free) pick is made from grass-fed beef. Its firm skin offers a satisfying snap with every bite. One staffer cheered, “This would hit the spot at a ball game.”

To buy: $7 for 12 ounces (8 dogs).

Advertisement

4 of 7

Best Turkey

Charles Masters

Oscar Mayer Turkey Franks

“I can’t believe this is turkey,” said a tester of this health-conscious option. “With ketchup and mustard it tastes just like beef or pork.” “Love the ultra-smokiness,” said another.

To buy: $2.70 for 16 ounces (10 dogs).

5 of 7

Best Chicken

applegate.com

Applegate Farms Uncured Chicken Hot Dogs

This low-fat hot dog has a “nice, clean flavor,” noted a panelist. “It would be great with sauerkraut.” Bonus: The dogs develop excellent grill marks.

To buy: $5 for 12 ounces (8 dogs).

6 of 7

Best Vegetarian

morningstarfarms.com

Morningstar Farms Original Veggie Dogs

The mixture of corn, soy, eggs, and “a yummy hint of garlic” made this a hit among the panel’s herbivores. “I’d eat it with chopped onions and relish.”

To buy: $4.30 for 11.2 ounces (8 dogs), sold in the freezer section.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Are Hot Dogs Bad for You?

Charles Masters

You often hear about nitrates in hot dogs. So what are they? Nitrites and nitrates are compounds added to hot dogs and cured meats to extend their shelf life and improve color. They occur naturally in some vegetables, like spinach and root vegetables.

Are they bad for you? Potentially yes, say experts. Once digested, nitrites and nitrates can form nitrosamines, which have been linked to cancer in test animals. To reduce this risk, the U.S. Department of Agriculture requires hot-dog makers to add antioxidants, like vitamin C, to their products.

How can I make a hot-dog meal healthier? Anyone with a hot-dog habit (say, one or more a week) should try pairing the hot dogs with an antioxidant-rich food, like tomatoes, or vitamin C–packed orange juice. Or opt for uncured dogs instead.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Funston