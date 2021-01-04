3 Healthy Eating Trends to Try—and 2 to Skip, According to Registered Dietitians

Climate change and the sustainability of our planet seems to be on everyone’s mind these days, and there is no shortage of good advice for anyone wanting to do their part to save the earth. “Committing to one specific plan to move the planet in the right direction, such as veganism, is laudable,” says Saidel. “Making small behavior changes, however, seems to be the trend, with the term ‘Climatarian’ rising as the new buzzword for an agent of small change.” Instead of eliminating animal products completely, Saidel says that a Climatarian may try a plant-based meal a few times a week and generally follow a planet-friendly eating style. “This includes more local foods and humanely raised meat products that also have a lower environmental footprint.”

We can expect to find plenty of new meat substitutes and plant-based products this year in the grocery store and restaurants—even fast food restaurants are making it easier for anyone trying to make a slight change to their diet. “It’s interesting to note that Yale University reports that over half (54 percent) of Americans say they are willing to try more plant-based food,” Saidel adds. “Shopping more mindfully for products that use less packaging and reducing our reliance on plastic wrap and single-use plastics will continue to be a goal of Climatarians.” If small change techniques are more approachable, perhaps we can all call ourselves Climatarians.