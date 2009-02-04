The Best Granola Bars

By Melinda Page
Updated August 29, 2014
These four delicious, portable energy boosters satisfy in a crunch.
Best Traditional

Nature Valley Oats ’n Honey

Simple and satisfying, these basic bars were praised for their natural―not sugary-tasting―sweetness and substantial dose of whole grains. “It’s a great pre-run snack,” said a fan.

To buy: $2.90 for six 1.5-ounce two-bar pouches.

Best Fruit and Nut

Kashi TLC Trail Mix

“Sticky fingers” were the price one happy taster was glad to pay for this “sweet and salty bar.” “The tart cranberries and crunchy almonds added richness to each bite,” she said.

To buy: $3.70 for six 1.2-ounce bars.

Best Chocolate

Cascadian Farm Organic Mixed Nut

“This is a dessert, not a healthy snack!” insisted a panelist, who couldn’t believe that the bar, with its “blissful chocolate coating,” met the nutritional criteria. (It did.)

To buy: $4 for five 1.2-ounce bars.

Best Peanut Butter

Nature Valley Peanut Butter

“There’s real, creamy peanut butter mixed in here,” remarked a tester. Another compared the crunchy and sometimes crumbly bars to Do-si-dos, her favorite Girl Scout cookies.

To buy: $2.90 for six 1.5-ounce two-bar pouches.

