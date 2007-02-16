The Best Frozen Waffles

By Kate Merker
Updated August 29, 2014
Virgil Bastos
Six waffles worth getting out of bed for.
Best Frozen Original Waffles: The Winner

Van's Belgian

Tasters raved that these had the ideal crispy-tender texture. They also liked the deep squares, "perfect for catching chunky toppings."

Best Frozen Original Waffles: The Runner-Up

Whole Foods 365 Organic Homestyle

These waffles toasted up golden brown, with a hint of sweetness. One taster found them "light, without being full of air."

Best Frozen Multigrain Waffles: The Winner

Lifestream FlaxPlus

Tasters agreed this "hearty and substantial" version wasn't what they expect from a traditional waffle, but that was fine: Whole flaxseed added texture and a pleasing crunch.

Best Frozen Multigrain Waffles: The Runner-Up

Van's Gourmet Multigrain

"Simple and just plain good" was a representative comment. Tasters were also impressed by this brand's ability to stand up to butter and syrup without getting soggy.

Best Frozen Blueberry Waffles: The Winner

Nature's Path Optimum Power

Praising the taste of flaxseed and the texture, tasters found these similar to the multigrain winner. But it was "the subtle sweetness of blueberries" that made these waffles stand out.

Best Frozen Blueberry Waffles: The Runner-Up

Kashi GoLean Blueberry

The kitchen filled with the smell of blueberries as these warmed. And tasters weren't disappointed, noting that the waffles had a "real blueberry taste," not an artificially sweet one, like so many of the others had.

