The Best Frozen Waffles
Best Frozen Original Waffles: The Winner
Van's Belgian
Tasters raved that these had the ideal crispy-tender texture. They also liked the deep squares, "perfect for catching chunky toppings."
Best Frozen Original Waffles: The Runner-Up
Whole Foods 365 Organic Homestyle
These waffles toasted up golden brown, with a hint of sweetness. One taster found them "light, without being full of air."
Best Frozen Multigrain Waffles: The Winner
Lifestream FlaxPlus
Tasters agreed this "hearty and substantial" version wasn't what they expect from a traditional waffle, but that was fine: Whole flaxseed added texture and a pleasing crunch.
Best Frozen Multigrain Waffles: The Runner-Up
Van's Gourmet Multigrain
"Simple and just plain good" was a representative comment. Tasters were also impressed by this brand's ability to stand up to butter and syrup without getting soggy.
Best Frozen Blueberry Waffles: The Winner
Nature's Path Optimum Power
Praising the taste of flaxseed and the texture, tasters found these similar to the multigrain winner. But it was "the subtle sweetness of blueberries" that made these waffles stand out.
Best Frozen Blueberry Waffles: The Runner-Up
Kashi GoLean Blueberry
The kitchen filled with the smell of blueberries as these warmed. And tasters weren't disappointed, noting that the waffles had a "real blueberry taste," not an artificially sweet one, like so many of the others had.