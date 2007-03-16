Best Energy Bars
Best Chewy Energy Bar
Winner
Gnu Foods Flavor & Fiber Cinnamon Raisin
Delicious, raved testers. "Like an oatmeal cookie," one said.
Dietitian's verdict: This snack is rich in fiber, which helps you feel full and curbs your appetite. (Contains 130 calories, four grams of protein, and 12 grams of fiber.)
To buy: $27 for 16 1.6-ounce bars, walmart.com.
Runner-Up
Clif Bar Chocolate Chip
Definitely tasty, but almost too chewy.
Best Chocolaty Energy Bar
Winner
Lärabar Jocalat Chocolate
Many loved this bar's rich flavor and "sophisticated taste."
Dietitian's verdict: The nuts pack in heart-healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fats. (Contains 190 calories, five grams of protein, and five grams of fiber.)
Runner-Up
Luna Bar S'mores
Nice and crunchy, but not for chocoholics.
Best Crunchy Energy Bar
Winner
Powerbar Nut Naturals Fruit & Nuts
A "just right" mix of almonds, peanuts, and strawberries.
Dietitian's verdict: The carbohydrates (20 grams) and protein help build muscle. (Contains 210 calories, 10 grams of protein, and three grams of fiber.)
To buy: $18 for 15 1.58-ounce bars, drugstore.com.
Runner-Up
Clif Mojo Honey Roasted Peanut
All nuts, no fruit.
Best Fruity Energy Bar
Winner
LÃ¤rabar Cherry Pie
"Mouth-puckering, but in a good way," declared one tester.
Dietitian's verdict: Each bar is the equivalent of one serving of fruit. (Contains 190 calories, four grams of protein, and four grams of fiber.)
To buy: $18 for 16 1.7-ounce bars, amazon.com.
Runner-Up
Renew Life Organic Fiber Cranberry Craze
A little sticky, though refreshing.