Best Energy Bars

Winner



Gnu Foods Flavor & Fiber Cinnamon Raisin

Delicious, raved testers. "Like an oatmeal cookie," one said.

Dietitian's verdict: This snack is rich in fiber, which helps you feel full and curbs your appetite. (Contains 130 calories, four grams of protein, and 12 grams of fiber.)



To buy: $27 for 16 1.6-ounce bars, walmart.com.





Runner-Up



Clif Bar Chocolate Chip

Definitely tasty, but almost too chewy.

