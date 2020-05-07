We Tried 63 Dips—Here Are Our 6 Favorites

Pair them with your favorite chips or crudités.

By Ananda Eidelstein
May 07, 2020
Whether you’re cozying up on the couch solo or entertaining an array of guests, there’s one appetizer whose company is crucial: a solid dip. This should be easy enough, but unfortunately, many pre-made dips have a less-than-pleasant flavor, or are filled with funky processed ingredients. That’s why our food team tried 63 dips—from creamy to chunky, cheesy to spicy—to identify the tastiest in six categories. Bring on the chips!

Nuevo Tex Mex Salpica

1
Best Queso: Salpica Jalapeño Jack Queso With Salsa Verde

This smooth cheese dip is made in Texas, where they know their queso. Spiked with salsa verde—an unusual twist for a jarred option—it’s a bright, fresh, and delightfully vibrant take. Just zap it in the microwave and dig in.

To buy: $5 for 16 oz.; walmart.com.

Desert Pepper

2
Best Bean: Desert Pepper Spicy Black Bean

Smoke and spice (from chipotle chile and green peppers) live in perfect harmony here. Serve this one in a bowl topped with sour cream.

To buy: $5 for 16 oz.; wholefoods.com.

Cava

3
Best Yogurt-Based: Cava Tzatziki

So luscious, it reminded tasters of ultra-rich labneh. Shredded cucumber and dill make this gut-healthy option feel super fresh.

To buy: $5.50 for 8 oz.; wholefoods.com.

Archer Farms

4
Best Spinach: Archer Farms Spinach Artichoke Feta

Briny feta, fresh greens, and chunks of artichoke hearts add up to a decadent, irresistible dip.

To buy: $4 for 12 oz.; target.com.

Good Foods

5
Best Dairy-Free: Good Foods Plant Based Buffalo

A mix of veggies and almonds creates a zesty vegan spread that pairs deliciously with roasted cauliflower.

To buy: $5 for 8 oz.; target.com.

Trader Joe's

6
Best Onion: Trader Joe’s Caramelized Onion

Totally delectable, as if onions were scooped right off the skillet and stirred into sour cream. Slather it on a burger for an instant upgrade.

To buy: $3 for 10 oz.; traderjoes.com.

