The Best Crackers

By Lygeia Grace
Updated August 29, 2014
Here are six great crackers that won’t crumble under pressure.
Best Water Cracker

Culinary Circle Sesame Water Crackers

“Because it’s sturdy, it’s good for spreads. And the subtle flavor doesn’t overwhelm mild cheese,” said a fan.

Best with: Brie, soft goat cheese, and Havarti.

To buy: $2 for 4.4 ounces.

Best Woven Cracker

Back to Nature Harvest Whole Wheats

“I like the flaky basket-weave texture and the light, buttery taste,” said one tester. “It’s a solid snack all by itself.”

Best with: Cheddar, cream cheese–based spreads, and Gorgonzola.

To buy: $3.20 for 8.5 ounces

Best Rice Cracker

Sesmark Ancient Grains Sea Salt

An unexpected dash of pepper gives these thin, light disks a welcome kick. The rice lends a touch of sweetness.

Best with: Brie, ricotta, and Robiola.

To buy: $3 for 7 ounces.

Best Flat Bread 

Wild Harvest Organic Multi-Seed Flatbread

“It’s like a crisp everything bagel,” raved a staffer. “You get an explosion of garlic, rye, and pepper.”

Best with: Cream cheese–based spreads, soft goat cheese, and Gouda.

To buy: $2.50 for 4.5 ounces.

Best Wafer Cracker

34 Degrees Natural Crispbread

Like a flattened wafer ice cream cone, this winner has a sweet flavor that complements strong toppers.

Best with: Aged goat cheese, Gorgonzola, and Gruyère.

To buy: $4 for 4.5 ounces.

Best Salted Cracker

Stonewall Kitchen Sea Salt Down East Crackers

These unassuming blond squares surprised tasters with “their buttery goodness and potent dose of salt.”

Best with: Camembert, Cheddar, and Gouda.

To buy: $6.50 for 5 ounces.

More by Mail

Some of the best crackers are sold only regionally. If you can afford to buy in bulk, here are a few of the Real Simple food department’s favorites for special occasions.

  • La Panzanella Original Croccantini: Serve these handmade sheets of flat bread with soft goat cheese for a simple hors d’oeuvre.

    To buy:     $7 for 8 ounces, winepavilion.com.
  • E.A.T. Raisin Pecan Crisps: The chewy raisins in these slivers of toast offer sweet contrast to a creamy Gorgonzola.

    To buy:     $38 for four 8-ounce boxes, elizabar.com.
  • William Poll Original Baked Potato Thins: Though these addictive golden rounds aren’t crackers per se, they deserve a place on your cheese platter. Top them with manchego and fig jam for an instant canapé.

    To buy:     $25 for three 4-ounce boxes, williampoll.com.
