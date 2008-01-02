The Best Chocolate Chips

Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Chips



"Smooth!" said several panelists, praising these chips. One tester, loving the way they melted on the tongue, called them "very mellow, with a milky vanilla taste." Another said, "They aren't overwhelmingly sweet." The chips' large size inspired one clever taster to propose using them for s'mores.



To buy: $3.85 for 11.5 ounces.