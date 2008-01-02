The Best Chocolate Chips
Best Milk Chocolate Chips
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Chips
"Smooth!" said several panelists, praising these chips. One tester, loving the way they melted on the tongue, called them "very mellow, with a milky vanilla taste." Another said, "They aren't overwhelmingly sweet." The chips' large size inspired one clever taster to propose using them for s'mores.
To buy: $3.85 for 11.5 ounces.
Best Semisweet Chocolate Chips
365 Whole Foods Real Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
“Kind of like a wine with different notes, they have several layers of flavor,” said one sampler of these “sophisticated” chips. Another enjoyed the “nice, lingering aftertaste.” And they have a “robust cocoa quality,” enthused a fan. Even uncooked, “they taste like brownies.”
To buy: $1.79 for 12 ounces.
Best Dark Chocolate Chips
Nestlé Chocolatier 53% Cacao Dark Chocolate Morsels
The "earthy sweetness" and "rich cocoa taste" of these generously sized chips from Nestlé's new gourmet baking line impressed one tester. Another discerned citrusy notes. "Perfect for fondue," a panelist said. "This makes me crave strawberries and bananas for dipping."
To buy: $5 for 10 ounces.