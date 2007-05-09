The Best Chicken Sausages

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Grant Cornett
Chicken sausage is a step above hot dogs―and lower in fat.  Here, our favorites.
Start Slideshow

1 of 4

Best Apple Chicken Sausage

Grant Cornett

Applegate Farms Chicken & Apple

"The chunks of sweet apple contrast nicely with the smoky chicken," remarked one tester. A second liked the "moist texture" of these plump organic links.

Want something other than chicken? See our new roundup of the best sausage brands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

Best Pesto Chicken Sausage

Grant Cornett

Bilinski's Pesto Romano

Testers loved the subtle hit of sheep's-milk cheese in these basil-flecked sausages. They have a "good, herby flavor," noted one, with a "hint of fresh garlic."

3 of 4

Best Spicy Chicken Sausage

Grant Cornett

Al Fresco Spicy Jalapeño

The "subtle heat" and "fresh jalapeño" flavor won over testers of these "big and thick" sausages, which get their orangey hue from a generous portion of roasted red peppers.

Advertisement

4 of 4

Best Spinach Chicken Sausage

Grant Cornett

Bilinski's Spinach & Garlic

Testers loved the big, savory bits of cooked spinach visible in almost every bite of these sausages. Said one: "The garlic tastes sweet and roasted, not overpowering or biting."

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple