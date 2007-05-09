The Best Chicken Sausages
Best Apple Chicken Sausage
Applegate Farms Chicken & Apple
"The chunks of sweet apple contrast nicely with the smoky chicken," remarked one tester. A second liked the "moist texture" of these plump organic links.
Best Pesto Chicken Sausage
Bilinski's Pesto Romano
Testers loved the subtle hit of sheep's-milk cheese in these basil-flecked sausages. They have a "good, herby flavor," noted one, with a "hint of fresh garlic."
Best Spicy Chicken Sausage
Al Fresco Spicy Jalapeño
The "subtle heat" and "fresh jalapeño" flavor won over testers of these "big and thick" sausages, which get their orangey hue from a generous portion of roasted red peppers.
Best Spinach Chicken Sausage
Bilinski's Spinach & Garlic
Testers loved the big, savory bits of cooked spinach visible in almost every bite of these sausages. Said one: "The garlic tastes sweet and roasted, not overpowering or biting."