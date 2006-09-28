The Best Brownie Mixes

Ghirardelli Chocolate Syrup Brownies

Most brownies in this category were either dry or gooey. Not these. Testers found the texture to be “exceptionally moist,” “spongy,” and “crumbly in a good way.” And the flavor was “about as rich as it gets.” You could appease all but the most extreme fudgy fans with a batch of these.

To buy: $2.50 for an 18.75-ounce box.