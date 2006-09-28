The Best Brownie Mixes
Best Cakey Brownie Mix Winner
Cherrybrook Kitchen Fudge Brownie
“Wow!” was heard over and over again as testers tried these moist brownies. The “perfect cakelike texture” was “consistent from the center of the pan to the corners,” and the dark chocolate flavor was pleasing to adults and kids alike. Contains no trans fats, dairy, eggs, or nuts.
To buy: $5 for a 16-ounce box.
Best Cakey Brownie Mix Runner-Up
Ghirardelli Chocolate Syrup Brownies
Most brownies in this category were either dry or gooey. Not these. Testers found the texture to be “exceptionally moist,” “spongy,” and “crumbly in a good way.” And the flavor was “about as rich as it gets.” You could appease all but the most extreme fudgy fans with a batch of these.
To buy: $2.50 for an 18.75-ounce box.
Best Fudgy Brownie Mix Winner
Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge
These dense brownies tasted exactly the way they looked: dark and decadent. The intense flavor prompted one tester to exclaim, “It tastes like my favorite dark chocolate bar, turned into a brownie!”
To buy: $1.80 for a 19.8-ounce box.
Best Fudgy Brownie Mix Runner-Up
Betty Crocker Dark Chocolate
Testers started talking about the brownies of their childhood when they saw the “crinkly” surface of this batch. The “simple chocolate flavor,” the “crisp, chewy edges,” and the “moist, almost molten middle” made these crowd-pleasers.
To buy: $2 for a 19.9-ounce box.