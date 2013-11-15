The Best Bread and Rolls

La Brea Bakery Take & Bake Classic French Baguette

Keep these parbaked loaves in the freezer to slice into crostini for parties. The golden, crackly crust and the airy interior beat out other contenders.



To buy: $4 for two 6-ounce baguettes, in the bakery section.



*These breads can be found at supermarket chains across the country, from Whole Foods to Costco to Albertsons to Wegmans. Use each company’s online store locator to find these breads at a location near you.



Featured November 2013