The Best Bread and Rolls
Best Baguette
La Brea Bakery Take & Bake Classic French Baguette
Keep these parbaked loaves in the freezer to slice into crostini for parties. The golden, crackly crust and the airy interior beat out other contenders.
To buy: $4 for two 6-ounce baguettes, in the bakery section.
*These breads can be found at supermarket chains across the country, from Whole Foods to Costco to Albertsons to Wegmans. Use each company’s online store locator to find these breads at a location near you.
Featured November 2013
Best Italian Loaf
La Brea Bakery Italian Round
Springy and dense, with a slight tang, this fully baked loaf stands up to the hearty flavors on a Thanksgiving plate. Post-holiday, cut it into cubes for killer croutons or a decadent bread pudding.
To buy: $6 for a 22-ounce loaf, in the bakery section.
Best White Loaf
Bridgford Frozen Ready-Dough
Here’s your go-to for soft, chewy, classic white bread with a touch of sweetness. Bake at home and slice thick for shouldering an open-faced turkey sandwich or making French toast.
To buy: $4.50 for three 16-ounce loaves, in the freezer section.
Best Multigrain Loaf
La Brea Bakery Take & Bake Multi Grain Loaf
Unlike dense or not-nutty-enough competitors, this parbaked warm-and-serve stalwart is just right: firm but tender, and flecked with sunflower seeds and millet.
To buy: $4 for a 12-ounce loaf, in the bakery section.
Best French Rolls
La Brea Bakery Take & Bake French Dinner Rolls
Again, no brand beats La Brea. These pillowy, one-serving baguettes take only minutes to bake. Smear one with jam for a next-day breakfast.
To buy: $4 for a 12-ounce package of 6 rolls, in the bakery section.
Best Soft Dinner Rolls
Rhodes Warm-N-Serv Soft Dinner Rolls
Ferry a balanced bite of turkey and cranberry sauce on one of these parbaked, palm-size briochelike buns. They are as good as homemade but take just 12 minutes from oven to table.
To buy: $2.90 for an 11.5-ounce package of 6 rolls, in the freezer section.
Best Pretzel Rolls
Sister Schubert’s Soft Pretzel Rolls
These chewy rounds, with that unmistakable pretzel sheen, are an unexpected flavor in your bread basket. They also make excellent sandwiches with ham and, of course, mustard.
To buy: $3.80 for a 10.2-ounce package of 6 rolls, in the freezer section.
Best Ciabatta
Alexia Artisan Ciabatta Rolls with Rosemary and Olive Oil
The parbaked herb-flecked squares have a subtle rosemary flavor and a craggy crust that looks from-scratch. Toast in the oven and serve warm for dipping into a Sunday-night Bolognese.
To buy: $3.90 for a 12-ounce package of 8 rolls, in the freezer section.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail