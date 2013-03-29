The Best Bacon

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated August 29, 2014

Real Simplestaffers pigged out on 58 versions of the best food on earth. These eight strips truly sizzled.
How to Cook Bacon for a Crowd

No need to slave over a skillet. Instead, heat oven to 425° F. Set a cooling rack inside a rimmed baking sheet (to let the fat drip off), spread out the bacon, and cook until crisp, 10 to 15 minutes.

Best Original

Oscar Mayer Naturally Hardwood Smoked
Eggs, meet your perfect mate: This quintessential bacon cooks up thin and crispy, with just the right balance of fat and salt.

To buy: $5 for 16 ounces.

Best Uncured

Coleman Natural Uncured Hickory Smoked
Processed without nitrates or other preservatives, this delicious pick has a brighter, meatier taste than standard cured bacon. Use it to class up a club sandwich.

To buy: $6 for 12 ounces.

Best Thick-Sliced

Oscar Mayer Hickory Smoked Butcher Thick Cut
Sugar-curing lends a subtle sweetness to these plump, juicy slabs. This extra-firm variety even holds its shape in soups and salads.

To buy: $7 for 22 ounces.

Best Reduced-Sodium

Farmland Lower Sodium
Skimping on salt doesn’t mean forgoing flavor: Even with about 30 percent less sodium than standard cured bacon, this savory pick is just as smoky and succulent.

To buy: $6 for 16 ounces.

Best Peppered

Farmland Thick-Sliced Peppered
A ribbon of zippy seasoning guarantees that this tender cut stands out, even in a fully loaded cheeseburger.

To buy: $7 for 24 ounces.

Best Maple

Niman Ranch Maple Uncured
A sweet, country-style glaze contrasts nicely with the smokiness beneath. Wrap around dates and broil for an easy hors d’oeuvre.

To buy: $8 for 12 ounces. Nitrate-free.

Best Fully Cooked

Hormel Bacon Lovers!
No time? No problem. These salty and chewy (and shelf-stable) strips need just 10 seconds in the microwave and they’re good to go.

To buy: $10 for 7.56 ounces.

Best Turkey

Applegate Uncured Turkey
Don’t count turkey out. With a flavor that’s a cross between Canadian bacon and conventional strips, this healthy alternative boasts about 50 percent less fat than pork has.

To buy: $5 for 8 ounces.

