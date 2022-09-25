Food Shopping & Storing Food Shopping & Storing Shoppers Say 'Everything Stays Super Fresh' in This $15 Salad Container With 34,300 Five-Star Ratings Get it while it’s 50 percent off. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon.com If you're eagerly awaiting lunch or dinner while you're at work or on-the-go, nothing can ruin your meal quite like a wilted salad with toppings that have lost their crispness. But a great compartmentalized container can solve that problem in a pinch, and Amazon shoppers say this on-sale option is the one to buy. With 34,300 five-star ratings and 3,600 positive reviews, the Bentgo stackable salad container is a top-selling item in Amazon's Kitchen and Dining and Lunch Box categories. The container takes a stacked approach to keep your lettuce, toppings, and dressing separated in order to keep all of the ingredients fresh. It has a 54-ounce salad container that holds up to 4 cups of ingredients, and the tray is compartmentalized into four sections: one 10-ounce compartment, two 5-ounce compartments, and a 3-ounce center cup that's designed to hold salad dressing. Amazon.com To buy: $15 (was $30); amazon.com. "Usually when I bring a big salad to lunch in a sealable plastic bowl, everything wilts by noon—not with this bowl! My greens are crisp and everything stays super fresh," wrote a five-star reviewer. "This is the best bowl. I love that I can pack my salad the night before and everything stays fresh [in its] own compartments," added another shopper. To further ensure your lunch or dinner never gets soggy before you're able to enjoy it, the lid has an airtight seal and locks that click into place to prevent your container from opening unexpectedly. Plus, the bento box-style container even includes a reusable fork to create a true all-in-one experience, and everything, including the main container, tray, and lids, is BPA-free. "I have used many different types [of containers] from plastic to stainless steel, and this beats all of them," wrote a reviewer who also confirmed that the "best thing" they've discovered about the container is its leak-proof feature. A soggy salad never makes for a delicious lunch or dinner, so switch to the Bentgo stackable salad container to keep your ingredients fresh. Buy one in eight colors for just $15 while it's on sale for 50 percent off. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit