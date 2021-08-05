You Might Not Think You Need an Adult Lunch Box—Until You See This One
If you're heading back to an office work setting, it's time to think of the essentials you'll bring along with you. If you generally bring your own food to work, you know how complicated packing and storing meals can get—especially in a packed/shared refrigerator. For a spin on a classic lunchbox, consider the Bentgo Stackable Lunch Box Container from Amazon. It's a bento box-style option that offers smart, space-saving storage.
The two stackable containers can store a variety of your favorite on-the-go foods. The two-compartment container and bottom container are separated by a dividing lid that also doubles as utensil storage.The kit includes a fork, knife, and spoon for dining. The utensils are also reusable, so you can just wash them along with your bento box and bring them along for each meal.
The box includes a nylon strap that holds the compartments together when stacked on top of one another. The container materials are microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe. However, the middle divider should never be used in the microwave or dishwasher.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Your Bentgo purchase also contributes to a good cause—the brand supports Feed the Children, a nonprofit organization that supports families and children facing food insecurity and hunger. The brand has donated a total of over $200,000 since partnering with the organization in 2017.
With over 18,000 ratings, many shoppers agree that the lunchbox is well worth the buy. "I needed a lunchbox with a couple of sections meant for multiple snacks, fruits, veggies, and eggs and ever since I bought this lunchbox, packing snacks and lunch is pretty much easy and managed," one shared.
"They aren't too big and bulky that take up too much room in my bag, but big enough that I can put my entire lunch in without having to 'stuff' the food in there. They are so easy to clean and I really like how they bundle and stack on top of one another. I also like having the two separate containers, so if I have something that needs to be reheated, but at different times, I can do them separately without heating one item up too long," another explained.
The lunchbox is available in eight different colors including blue, gray, green, pink, and more. You can get yours on Amazon for only $15.