Aldi Is Recalling Frozen Berries Over Hepatitis A Concerns—Here's What You Should Know 

Major California food producer Wawona Frozen Foods is issuing a voluntary product recall of their frozen berries sold at Aldi and Raley's Family of Fine grocery store chains over concerns they could be contaminated with Hepatitis A. The packages being recalled hold both frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing the affected raspberries.

The berries were packaged under the Aldi and Raley's private label brands:

Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, "best by" date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. "Product of USA, Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley's:

Raley's Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 46567 00754

Images of the specific items can be found in the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) report here. Aldi has removed the potentially contaminated berries from select store shelves in Alabama, California, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The recalled frozen raspberries were imported from Chile.

According to the FDA, Wawona Frozen Foods has chosen to issue this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution following a positive test result that was found as part of a government sampling program. "Wawona is a third-generation family company that emphasizes a culture of accountability, commitment and integrity. This voluntary recall is a reflection of that culture and our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers," said Bill Smittcamp, President of Wawona Frozen Foods.

The good news is that there haven't been any reported illnesses related to these products to date, and no other Aldi or Raley's products have been affected by this recall.

That being said, Hepatitis A is an extremely dangerous and contagious virus that may cause liver disease. "A Hepatitis A virus (HAV) infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure," says the FDA. "Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool."

Keep in mind that Hep A illness usually occurs between 15 and 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. And in some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.

Consumers who may have purchased the affected products should avoid eating them; either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone who may have consumed the affected frozen berries should consult their health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate. Finally, those with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health providers or the local health department immediately.

Aldi and Raley customers with questions may contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or visit the website at www.wawona.com .

