Delightful Finds From Six Favorite Food Bloggers
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
Not Without Salt’s author Ashley Rodriguez has mastered the art of a heavenly chocolate chip cookie: soft, lots of chocolate, and a touch of salt. Vanilla bean infused sugars, Guittard chocolate, and Maldon Flaky Sea Salt are her secret ingredients; all you need is a stick of butter and one egg.
To buy: $12.95, notwithoutsalt.com.
Featured November 2014
K Sabatier Antique Nogent Paring Knife
From the online store Quitokeeto, run by Heidi Swanson of the popular site 101 Cookbooks, this pick has a carbon steel blade (holds a sharp edge) and a smooth wooden handle that will age beautifully.
To buy: $48, quitokeeto.com.
Huckle & Goose Mini Tote
The dynamic duo (and sisters-in-law) Anca Toderic and Christine Lucaciu deliver curated meal plans with shopping lists through their site Huckle & Goose. This 11” x 9” organic cotton market tote is made in the U.S. and is the perfect size for your little helpers.
To buy: $16, hucklegoose.com.
Marge Breakfast Bundle
Choose three varieties of this sweet, salty and crisp granola, available in flavors like Hazelnut Cacao Nib and Blueberry Almond Flax. Seattle-based blogger extraordinaire Megan Gordon of A Sweet Spoonful (and author of Whole Grain Mornings) sources the organic ingredients locally.
To buy: $27 for three 12-ounce boxes, margegranola.com.
Plate & Pencil Dumpling Infant Lap Tee
This pint-sized shirt is hand-screen printed on American Apparel organic cotton. It’s fitting that Asian cuisine expert Diana Kuan, who writes the Plate & Pencil blog, has created a garment for your tykes that’s so adorable you’ll want to gobble it up.
To buy: $22, plateandpencil.com.
Brooklyn Delhi Tomato Chaar
Imagine a dip that’s spicy, sweet, savory, and sour. Meet Chitra, author of the Indian food blog The ABCD’s of Cooking, and her relish made from tomatoes, tamarind, Indian spices, sugar, chili powder, and sesame oil. Though it traditionally tops rice and curry, it also pairs spectacularly with most grilled meat, sandwiches, and soups.
To buy: $8.75 for one 6-ounce container, brooklyndelhi.com.
