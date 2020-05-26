Food Shopping & Storing

All the New Trader Joe’s Locations Opening in 2020 (So Far)
With any luck, there will be plenty more Trader Joe’s locations to come this year.Read More
These Are the 9 Best Glass Food Storage Containers, According to Thousands of Reviews
From meal prep sets to baby food organizers, these durable containers are all smart buys.Read More
The Temperature Your Refrigerator Is Set to Is Probably Wrong—Here's How to Know
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.Read More
Miracle Whip vs. Mayonnaise
Ever since Kraft Miracle Whip made its debut in 1933 at the Chicago World’s Fair, it has been labeled a “dressing” rather than a mayonnaise. Although it looks like mayo, it actually isn’t. Here’s why.Read More
Fresh Pick: Cantaloupe
The juicy melon has more to offer than just rounding out a fruit salad. Step away from the melon baller and scoop up these ideas.Read More
The Best Sausage Brands
Real Simple staffers sampled 151 juicy links. Here are the best of the wurst.Read More