Food Shopping & Storing

Learn how to shop for and store your food the right way with our tips and tricks. Find great storage containers for your leftovers or prepped meals, discover different types of pasta, learn how to pick fresh produce, and understand meal subscriptions, all with the guides right here. You’ll never shop at Trader Joe’s or judge your refrigerator temperature the same way again.

All the New Trader Joe’s Locations Opening in 2020 (So Far)

With any luck, there will be plenty more Trader Joe’s locations to come this year.
These Are the 9 Best Glass Food Storage Containers, According to Thousands of Reviews

From meal prep sets to baby food organizers, these durable containers are all smart buys.
The Temperature Your Refrigerator Is Set to Is Probably Wrong—Here's How to Know

Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Miracle Whip vs. Mayonnaise

Ever since Kraft Miracle Whip made its debut in 1933 at the Chicago World’s Fair, it has been labeled a “dressing” rather than a mayonnaise. Although it looks like mayo, it actually isn’t. Here’s why.
Fresh Pick: Cantaloupe

The juicy melon has more to offer than just rounding out a fruit salad. Step away from the melon baller and scoop up these ideas.
5 Best Sausages

Real Simple staffers sampled 151 juicy links. Here are the best of the wurst.
Common Types of Pasta

A staple of every pantry, pasta is a surefire kid-pleaser, a quintessential comfort food, and the basis of no end of delicious dishes.
5 Smart Substitutes for Brown Sugar

You'll never go chocolate chip cookie-less again. 
The 9 Most Common Types of Butter—and the Best Way to Use Them

Trader Joe's Won't Offer Grocery Pickup or Delivery During the Pandemic—Here's Why

How to Create the Perfect Cheese Platter

8 Common Types of Beans

6 Genius Ways to Save Money When Shopping at Trader Joe’s

Pass this wallet-friendly intel along to your friends.

Great News, IKEA Fans: You'll Soon Be Able to Eat a Plant-Based Version of Its Famous Swedish Meatballs

This Is the Best Way to Speed Up—and Slow Down—the Ripening of Papayas

Trader Joe's Is Selling Coffee Plants—Here's What to Do With Them

The Discontinued Trader Joe’s Products We All Miss Most

This Is the Secret to Finding a Healthy Breakfast Cereal, According to RDs

Potlucks Are on Pause—Here’s How to Serve Individual Portions (Without Driving Yourself Insane) This Summer

How to Keep Your Ice From Melting So Quickly in Your Cooler

How to Pick a Perfect Watermelon

These 5 Retailers Will Deliver Farm-Fresh Produce Directly to Your Doorstep

Cheese Just Got More Expensive Than Ever Before—Here's What You Should Know

This Simple Tool Locks Out Moisture and Keeps Food Super Fresh for Months

9 New Trader Joe’s Products That’ll Make (Socially Distanced) Summer Entertaining a Breeze

What to Pack and Cook on Your Weekend Camping Trip

Trader Joe's Mini Watermelons Will Make Your Summer Sweeter

Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s, and Mrs. Butterworth, Rooted in Racist Imagery, Overhaul Brand Names and Identities

The Safety Precautions You Should Take When Returning to Restaurants, According to Medical Professionals

Yes, You Can Freeze Avocados for Smoothies—Here’s How

Here’s What Foods Just Got More Expensive—and Which Got Cheaper—at the Grocery Store

43,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Are Being Recalled Over E.Coli Contamination—Here’s What You Should Know

These 3 Grocers Are the Safest During Coronavirus, According to a New Study

6 Things You Should Always Avoid Doing With Your Olive Oil

Harissa Is the Spicy Sauce That Will Liven Up Any Dish

Truffle Hot Sauce Is the Cure to Your Bland Food Burnout

I Stopped Cooking for a Week and Got Chef-Prepped Meals Delivered to My Door Instead

9 New Spring Trader Joe’s Products You Need to Get Your (Sanitized) Hands on Immediately

