Real Simple Food Shopping & Storing Month of Dinners Shopping List: Week 3 Month of Dinners Shopping List: Week 3 Ready to cook the third week of Month of Dinners recipes? Make your weekly trip to the supermarket a snap by using this shopping list. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Pork Tenderloin With Red Cabbage and Applesauce silhouette Credit: JOSÉ PICAYO The Meal Plan Checklist Monday Lamb Chops With Braised Escarole and Chickpeas Tuesday Pork Tenderloin With Red Cabbage and Applesauce Wednesday Spicy Orange Chicken With Cucumber Couscous Thursday Shrimp and Pineapple Tacos With Black Bean Salad Friday Rigatoni With Roasted Cauliflower and Brussels Sprouts The Shopping List: What You Might Have Checklist Lime, 1 Red onion, 1 medium Garlic, 4 cloves Dry white wine, 1/4 cup Hot sauce (such as Tabasco), 2 tablespoons Olive oil, 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons Red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons Ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon Dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon Cayenne pepper, 1/4 teaspoon Crushed red pepper, 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt and black pepper The Shopping List: What You Might Need Checklist Lamb chops, 8 small rib or loin (1 inch thick; about 2 3/4 pounds total) Chicken breasts, 4 6-ounce boneless, skinless (freeze this when you get home from the supermarket; thaw before cooking.) Pork tenderloins, 2 (about 1 1/2 pounds total) Frozen peeled and deveined large shrimp, 1 pound Cauliflower, 1/2 medium head (about 1 pound) Brussels sprouts, 8 ounces Escarole, 1 small head Red cabbage, 1/2 small head English cucumber, 1/2 Scallions, 2 Avocado, 1 Pineapple, 1/2 medium Fresh thyme, 2 sprigs Fresh flat-leaf parsley, 1/2 cup chopped Cilantro leaves, 1/4 cup Pecorino, 4 ounces (about 1 cup grated) Fresh orange juice, 2 tablespoons Corn tortillas, 8 6-inch Rigatoni or another short pasta, 3/4 pound Applesauce, 1 cup Chickpeas, 1 15.5-ounce can Black beans, 1 15.5-ounce can Couscous, 1 cup Dried cherries, 1/4 cup chopped Orange marmalade, 1/4 cup Salsa verde, 1/2 cup