6 Snacks You Won’t Believe are Dairy-Free
Sambazon Energy Mocha Java Superfood Smoothie
Made from acai juice, soymilk, fair trade certified coffee, cocoa, and green tea extract, this organic beverage will power you up for the whole day.
To buy: $4 for one 10.5-ounce bottle, Whole Foods.
Featured September 2014
Silk Blueberry Fruit and Creamy
Out of the nine dairy-free yogurts staffers tasted, this one was closest to the real deal: creamy and thick with live active cultures and six grams of protein.
To buy: $3.20 for one 5.3-ounce container, grocery stores.
Julie's Organic Gluten Free, Non-Dairy Sandwiches
The Washington-based ice cream company spreads a thick layer of organic coconut cream between chocolate wafer cookies to create these high-end delicious frozen treats.
To buy: $6 for four 4-ounce sandwiches, Whole Foods.
Tribe To Go Pack
This hefty tub of hummus and bag of crispy pita chips—naturally dairy free—clocks in at only 230 calories.
To buy: $3 for one 2.75-ounce container, grocery stores.
Amy’s Apple Toaster Pops
Sunflower oil takes the place of butter in these flaky golden pies, filled with organic Granny Smith apples.
To buy: $3.50 for one 8.5-ounce box, Whole Foods.
So Delicious Turtle Trails Ice Cream
A silky coconut milk base melds perfectly with caramel swirls and chocolate covered pecans.
To buy: $7 for one 16-ounce container, Whole Foods.
