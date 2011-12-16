8 Warming Winter Drinks
Cuddle With Cider Mulling Spices Sachet
Just a pinch of this fragrant combination of cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, and dried orange peel will transform a simple mug of cider.
To buy: $9, pinkolive.com.
Featured December 2011
Grandpa Lundquist Glögg Winter Beverage
Dress up this heat-and-serve version of the classic Scandinavian holiday drink—think sweet mulled wine—with raisins and blanched almonds. Or, for a belly-warming kick, add a shot of vodka or red wine. Skal!
To buy: $8 for one 26.4-ounce bottle, scottshometownfoods.com.
TCHO Hot and Cold Drinking Chocolate
Made in the ultra-rich style of European cafes, this thick, fudgy treat is worthy of Willy Wonka’s famous chocolate river.
To buy: $13 for one 10.6-ounce tin of mix, tcho.com.
Equator Coffees Ecuador El Batan Fair Trade Organic Coffee
There’s a reason this aromatic brew, touched with notes of cacao and molasses, is the only coffee chef Thomas Keller serves at his restaurant The French Laundry: It’s utterly delicious.
To buy: $13.50 for 12 ounces, equatorcoffees.com.
Red Ram Mixer Hot Buttered Rum and Vanilla Spice Drink Mix
Mix this tasty blend of brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg with boiling water, a dash (or two) of rum, and a pat of butter—your grandfather loved it, and you will, too.
To buy: $6.50 for one 12-ounce bottle, redrammixers.com.
Steven Smith Teamaker No. 1626 Smith Variety
For the indecisive tea-lover, this box comes stocked with 12 sachets in flavors ranging from hibiscus and jasmine to peppermint and bergamot.
To buy: $15 for one box of 12 bags, smithtea.com.
Powell & Mahoney Hot Toddy
Ginger, honey, and lemon give this old-school favorite extra zip. Serve it warm with a lemon wedge; splash of whiskey optional.
To buy: $7 for one 750 ml bottle at specialty food stores.
Tipu’s Original Slow-Brew Chai
One bag of this blend of organic black tea, cloves, and other spices makes 36 flavorful cups of the traditional Indian brew—enough for many chilly winter afternoons.
To buy: $7.50 for one 4-ounce bag, deandeluca.com.