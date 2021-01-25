4 Wine Trends You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere in 2021, According to a Master Sommelier

“To put it simply, rosé has exploded in popularity in the last few years, but it also has a lot more versatility and seasonal range than most people realize,” explains Cauble. We already know about the delicious, quaffable examples that are perfectly designed for poolside sipping in the summer. But according to Cauble, there are also some highly complex, more intense examples of rosé that are ideal for drinking in the winter. FYI, rosés like this should be served closer to “cellar temp” (about 50-55°F), as opposed to the ice-cold poolside rosé many of us associate with summer.

Try the Trend: